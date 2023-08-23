2023 Bridge Lake Fair somewhat hampered by early frost

The quilt draw winner, Frank Taylor is from Ladner and visits every year. He and his wife were staying at Loon Bay and returned to the hall to pick up the quilt when he was notified. (Photo submitted) The fair judges and scrutineers. (Photo submitted) Examining the entries. (Photo submitted) Banjoist Ron McMillan stepped on at the last moment to provide music for the cakewalk. (Photo submitted) The annual Driving Horse Competition took place at ICC’s rodeo grounds. (Photo submitted) The Cruzers Car Club was on hand for the event. (Photo submitted) There were some beautiful flower arrangements entered this year. (Photo submitted) The Grand Aggregate Trophy plus $50 cash was won by one of the fair’s most prolific entrants, 16-year-old Ashlee Arthurs, with 72 points. (Photo submitted) Entries at the 2023 Bridge Lake Fair (Photo submitted) Entries at the 2023 Bridge Lake Fair (Photo submitted) Entries at the 2023 Bridge Lake Fair (Photo submitted) Entries at the 2023 Bridge Lake Fair (Photo submitted)

After we dropped below freezing on the nights of August 18 and 19, and given B.C.’s extensive wildfire situation, local residents were indeed fortunate to enjoy a sunny and temperate 63rd annual Bridge Lake Fair (BLF) at Interlakes Community Centre (ICC) & Rodeo Grounds, August 20.

However, that frost decimated our gardens, reducing the Fair’s produce entries to a trickle. In addition to an otherwise magnificent display of competition entries, visitors were able to admire the 100 Mile Cruzers Car Club’s 8th Interlakes Show’n Shine and take in BLF’s annual Driving Horse Competition at ICC’s rodeo grounds.

Sixteen vendors were accommodated, as well as Hospice with their raffle tickets and a waiting list which was moved onto the vendors’ list for August 18, 2024!

When they weren’t busy bouncing up and down with Mile High Bounce, or trying to win cake-walks, children ran around sporting beautiful or extraordinary faces, thanks to Carmen Dykstra’s magical touch.

Rich, quality music wafted everywhere thanks to Richard Minato who has played for the Fair for many years, Caroline Spencer, whose mellow saxophone tones paused conversation and banjoist Ron McMillan who graciously stepped in when accordionist Tom Fisher became indisposed and unable to play for the very popular cakewalks.

Visitors always enjoy the demonstrations, which this year comprised Siana Kelly’s Saori weaving, Mai Pedersen’s quilling and Bryan Austerberry working on his latest pencil drawing, which just happened to depict firefighters.

Many congratulations go to the following trophy winners:

Hi-Point Baking: Linda Farthing, 36 points

Hi-Point Preserving: Linda Farthing, 23 points

Hi- Point Student: This was a tie between Trieva Swope and Aiden Zonruiter, each with 23 points.

Best of Show Wine Pat Pasanen’s brandy

Best of Show Quilt: Jean Dall

Best of Show Photograph: Karen Simundson

Best of Show Vegetable Collection was not awarded as there were no qualified entries

The Grand Aggregate Trophy plus $50 cash was won by one of the fair’s most prolific entrants, 16-year-old Ashlee Arthurs, with 72 points. Ashlee won the student’s Hi-Point trophy in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022! Linda Farthing placed second with 71 points, and Jaime Cameron scored 70 for third.

The container contest, requiring plants to be grown in a bucket, was blessed with eight beautiful entries. Arlene Henzel placed first to win Horse Lake Garden Centre’s donation of a $50 gift certificate and Elaine Kisby came second, winning $25 cash from Dan & Sharon Stewart.

The Log Cabin Quilters’ People’s Choice Challenge “Flowers” had seven stunning entries, making it exceedingly difficult to vote but, after the count, the win went to Linda Farthing who won the $50 Dancing Quilts certificate for her delightful baby quilt.

The door prize, a quilt donated by Log Cabin Quilter members Paula Rosenboom and Celia Visscher, was won by Frank Taylor.

Special thanks go to Jaime Cameron for masterminding the Driving Horse Competition; and to BLF photographer Celeste Faessler for all the wonderful photographs.

