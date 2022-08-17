The cover of this year’s Cariboo Calling. (Free Press photo)

2022 Cariboo Calling available now

The 100 Mile Free Press is proud to announce the 2022 Cariboo Calling is now printed.

Entitled Our Community Roots, this year’s edition explores the origins of several South Cariboo communities. The concept was the brainchild of outgoing Free Press editor Kelly Sinoski, who put in hours of tireless work.

“For this edition, we decided to have a look at the past, present and future of most of our communities in the South Cariboo, from our First Nations bands to areas from Lac La Hache to 100 Mile House, the Interlakes, Clinton, and places in between,” Sinoski said. “Through interviews with oldtimers and, in some cases, newcomers, we tried to paint a picture of the early days of those communities with a look toward the future.”

Our Community Roots is available at our office at 250 Birch Ave. and the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. Select copies of this edition of the Free Press will also contain copies for our readers to enjoy.

The entire team here at the Free Press hopes you enjoy this entry of South Cariboo history.


