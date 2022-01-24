18 years ago 100 Mile celebrates its 7th annual Snowcross

24 YEARS AGO (1998): The Mica Mountain Riders agreed to help monitor vulnerable caribou herds for the Ministry of Environment. To understand if the snowmobilers were impacting the caribou, who feed on the lichen-rich forest on the mountain, the riders agreed to log every caribou they encountered. This data was added to information from radio collars to determine which areas of the mountain should limit snowmobilers. Rider Jude Dion said he was happy the riders were being consulted but said it could lead to parts of the mountain being declared off-limits.

18 YEARS AGO (2004): Plenty of spectators showed up for 100 Mile’s Seventh Annual Snowcross at the 99 Mile hill. Organizer Alan Reichardt said he wished more had brought their snowmobiles, as there were only 17 racers competing, down from 43 in 2003. The 100 Mile House Snowmobile Club and B.C. Snowmobile Federation decided to combine the heats, which made the race a “really good spectator sport,” Reichardt said. 100 Mile House’s Rob Sanford took home the Cariboo Cup after a 20-lap race against professional and semi-professional competitors.

12 YEARS AGO (2010): After months of speculation, it was finally announced that the Canadian National Rowing Team’s Gabe Bergen would have the honour of carrying the Olympic torch through 100 Mile House. Bergen, from 108 Mile Ranch, said he was honoured to be chosen to carry the torch. He narrowly missed competing in the 2009 Bejing Olympics the previous year and was in the process of preparing for 2012 London Games. He hoped carrying the torch would inspire him to reach his goal and encourage 100 Mile youth to try some sports of their own.

6 YEARS AGO (2016): The Wild Sheep Society of B.C. was planning a public meeting at the Clinton Memorial Hall to discuss the respiratory disease that had devastated a wild herd of bighorn sheep. The meeting was to raise awareness about the importance of keeping domestic sheep separate from wild sheep. Such negligence is what led to the epidemic that reduced the Chasm bighorn sheep herd from 100 members to 20. Clinton guide-outfitter Tamara Giles was concerned the remaining sheep would be culled to stop the further spread of disease.

