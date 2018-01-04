Travelling Pastor and Chaplain of the Forest Grove Legion (Sunday, 7 p.m.), Bruce Wilcox, entertained those attending the Seniors’ Dinner with guitar and songs. Doris Rufli photo.

140 attend Forest Grove Seniors’ Dinner

Doris Rufli’s regular correspondence for the Forest Grove area

By Doris Rufli

The Ladies Auxiliary, Branch 261, Forest Grove, once again welcomed local elders to their annual Seniors’ Dinner at the Forest Grove Community Hall, cooking and serving a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

Approximately 140 people from near and far attended the event, enjoying a delicious meal while catching up on stories and news with friends and neighbours. The atmosphere was festive and filled with laughter.

Pastor Bruce Wilcox was on hand to entertain and say grace.

FGDRS

The Forest Grove & District Recreation Society has confirmed that the following popular annual events will go ahead:

The date for the Valentine’s Dance has been set for Feb. 10, with a delicious menu planned – details to follow.

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place on April 1, 2018 – details to follow.

Darts

On Nov. 18, 13 teams from 100 Mile House, Ashcroft, Barriere, Forest Grove and Kamloops attended the annual Rob McKay Mixed Doubles Memorial Shoot at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 261, Forest Grove.

It was a fast-moving tournament, interlinked with happy chatter and laughter.

Aileen Lamberton and Jim Gyoba from Ashcroft were the overall winners whose names will be engraved on the trophy. Rita Timleck and Rick Lunsted from Forest Grove came in second while third place went to Darlene Doran and Bernie Currie from 100 Mile House.

The High Score was won by Ruth LeBlanc (Forest Grove) with a score of 124 and George Bourgeois (Kamloops) with 171. High Out went to Rita Timleck (Forest Grove) with 74.

All participants were thanked for attending, especially those from out of town. A special ‘thank you’ went to Chuck Kyler for organizing the event, with a round of applause confirming his great efforts.

Needed/Sought

Due to ongoing health issues, I am forced to ‘lay down my pen’ and concentrate on my own well-being come the end of January 2018.

If you know someone or you yourself would like to try your hand at writing a column about events and general goings on in Forest Grove and surrounding area twice a month, please contact Max Winkelman (Editor of the 100 Mile House Free Press) at 250-395-2219 or email max.winkel man@100milefree press.net.

Thank You.

Parents joked that maybe they’d have the New Year’s baby

