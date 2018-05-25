108 Spring Fling Saturday, May 26

Entertainment, fun and games, pancake breakfast, business fair, fire department open house and more!

The first-ever Spring Fling is being hosted Saturday, May 26 in the 108 Mile Ranch.

The event is put together by the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, Mile 108 Elementary the 108 Mile Ranch Lions, the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship and the 108 Volunteer Fire Department and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be local musicians and bands at the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship, a pancake breakfast put on by the 108 Lions, fun and games at the 108 Mile Elementary School, as well as a craft market, an open house at the Fire Department, a business fair in the 108 Community Hall and the Cruzers Car Club.

See their Facebook page to learn more.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Increased respiratory problems persist after wildfires

Just Posted

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

108 Spring Fling Saturday, May 26

Entertainment, fun and games, pancake breakfast, business fair, fire department open house and more!

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

School District 27 Board and management to respond to ministry report

Guenther, Wintjes and Futcher will speak to the report tomorrow

Gymnastics year-end gala to support six-year-old battling cancer

By Nathania Hindmarsh and Sang-Hee Robinson

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Explosion at Mississauga restaurant sends 15 to hospital

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

Most Read

  • 108 Spring Fling Saturday, May 26

    Entertainment, fun and games, pancake breakfast, business fair, fire department open house and more!