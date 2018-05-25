108 Spring Fling Saturday, May 26

The first-ever Spring Fling is being hosted Saturday, May 26 in the 108 Mile Ranch.

The event is put together by the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, Mile 108 Elementary the 108 Mile Ranch Lions, the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship and the 108 Volunteer Fire Department and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be local musicians and bands at the Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship, a pancake breakfast put on by the 108 Lions, fun and games at the 108 Mile Elementary School, as well as a craft market, an open house at the Fire Department, a business fair in the 108 Community Hall and the Cruzers Car Club.

See their Facebook page to learn more.

