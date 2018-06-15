108 Mile Lions Club gets piggy with Second Annual Pig Roast

The silent auction was the biggest contributor to the events ‘success’ said club’s president

Dave Archer and Alvin Strohmeier roast a pig on a spit at the 108 Lions Club’s Pig Roast at the Community Hall on June 9. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Despite the rainy weather on June 9, the 108 Lions Club roasted a couple pigs on a spit for their Second Annual Pig Roast.

“It went very well. We sold 80 tickets and we had all the Lions Club [members] there so it ended up being a very good event. Very successful,” said Donna White, president of the club.

Unfortunately, the weather made the club cancel the children’s activities that were set to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. but the dinner and silent auction went on has planned.

The 100 Mile House Girl Guides and a group of children from Cedar Crest came out with planned activities and members of the car club also came out to show off their rigs.

The proceeds from the auction and ticket sales will go into the club’s Community Project Fund.

The fund is used whenever an organization or family-in-need requires help for whatever reason, whether if it’s for helping sick kids get to hospitals or the food bank.

“Those proceeds are used for the different things we contribute to the community throughout the year,” said White.

“It just depends on whatever is needed but all the money goes back.”

Mile 1108 Elementary’s breakfast program is also a recipient of the fund.

The club also donates a $500 scholarship for secondary students from the area. Taiya Young and Jaime Harper are the two recipients of 2018.

White doesn’t know how much the final amount of money was raised but estimated that it was well above $1,000.

The items for sale were all donated by local businesses and included framed pictures, a lounger, collector plates, and a voucher for a pie a month from Mary’s Country Kitchen.

White said the pig was delicious and barely any was left, unlike last year. She concluded that next year the Lions Club will try to have some more daytime activities planned for the event.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.