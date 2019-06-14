Dave Archer spent the better half of Saturday roasting a couple of pigs on a spit at the 108 Lions Club’s Pig Roast at the Community Hall on June 8 . Millar Hill photo.

108 Mile’s Annual Pig Roast sees a good turnout

Over $4000 raised at third Annual Pig Roast

Not even the rain could stop the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club from roasting a couple of pigs for their Third Annual Pig Roast on June 8.

According to Ingrid Meyer, the Mile 108 Lions’ director of membership, the club sold more than 90 tickets for the Saturday evening roast.

Together, the community helped raise more than $4,000.

“The people had a really good time and of course the food was amazing,” said Meyer. “It went really well. We had 71 items for the silent auction, 10 items for the live auction and 10 items for the door prizes.”

Read more: 108 Mile Lions Club gets piggy with Second Annual Pig Roast

Aside from the pork, the dinner included baked potatoes, coleslaw, beans and dessert which was donated from Mary’s Country Kitchen.

“In the past, we have always done Spaghetti dinners until about three years ago,” said Meyer.

In previous years, members of the Lions Club had donated items to be auctioned off but this year, various businesses donated items, gift certificates and hand-made goods for the event.

Money raised from the event helps the 108 Lions provide two $500 bursaries to graduates from the 108 community and nearby areas (Lac la Hache, 103 and 105 communities) each year. The 108 Lions also help sponsor various organizations and community efforts in the 108 Mile Ranch.

“We really keep all of the proceeds in the community,” said Meyer.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Car Club still “cruzing” in the Cariboo

Just Posted

100 Mile House District Council initiates Community Transition support after Norbord announcement

‘We are going to do everything we can to make sure 100 Mile House is resilient as a community’

Supreme Court of Canada dismisses appeal against Taseko permit near Williams Lake

On June 13, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear… Continue reading

108 Mile’s Annual Pig Roast sees a good turnout

Over $4000 raised at third Annual Pig Roast

Keeping Shuswap alive in 100 Mile House

Efforts to keep the Shuswap language alive have been ongoing in 100… Continue reading

Car Club still “cruzing” in the Cariboo

Cruzers Car Club continues active involvement in the community

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic effect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read