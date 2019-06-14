108 Mile’s Annual Pig Roast sees a good turnout

Dave Archer spent the better half of Saturday roasting a couple of pigs on a spit at the 108 Lions Club’s Pig Roast at the Community Hall on June 8 . Millar Hill photo.

Not even the rain could stop the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club from roasting a couple of pigs for their Third Annual Pig Roast on June 8.

According to Ingrid Meyer, the Mile 108 Lions’ director of membership, the club sold more than 90 tickets for the Saturday evening roast.

Together, the community helped raise more than $4,000.

“The people had a really good time and of course the food was amazing,” said Meyer. “It went really well. We had 71 items for the silent auction, 10 items for the live auction and 10 items for the door prizes.”

Aside from the pork, the dinner included baked potatoes, coleslaw, beans and dessert which was donated from Mary’s Country Kitchen.

“In the past, we have always done Spaghetti dinners until about three years ago,” said Meyer.

In previous years, members of the Lions Club had donated items to be auctioned off but this year, various businesses donated items, gift certificates and hand-made goods for the event.

Money raised from the event helps the 108 Lions provide two $500 bursaries to graduates from the 108 community and nearby areas (Lac la Hache, 103 and 105 communities) each year. The 108 Lions also help sponsor various organizations and community efforts in the 108 Mile Ranch.

“We really keep all of the proceeds in the community,” said Meyer.

