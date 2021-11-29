108 Lions Club administrator Donna White is organizing an information display on Type 2 diabetes at the 108 Mall Saturday, Nov. 27. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

108 Lions Club administrator Donna White is organizing an information display on Type 2 diabetes at the 108 Mall Saturday, Nov. 27. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

108 Mile Ranch Lions host info display on Type 2 diabetes

November is Diabetes Awareness Month

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is raising awareness about Type 2 diabetes this month.

With November Diabetes Awareness Month, the club decided to host an information display at the 108 Mall on Nov. 27 to draw attention to Type 2 diabetes, which typically manifests in people over the age of 40. Club administrator Donna White and Brenda Reid, a former Lion and nurse, will be at the event, which runs from 1-3 p.m.

“We know a lot of people with Type 2 diabetes. Most of the cases were found through other things being looked for. It’s a really common thing for older people and if you don’t what you’re looking for it can cause serious complications,” White said. “You can end up with amputations, loss of your pancreas and even death.”

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the pancreas stops producing enough insulin to metabolize the sugars entering the bloodstream. This is usually caused by changes to diets and people leading a less active lifestyle as they age, White said.

The display at the market will include a list of signs and symptoms for Type 2 diabetes, risk factors and balanced diet options. White has also downloaded a risk assessment tool for the public to use to screen themselves. If they’re at risk of developing diabetes, White said they’ll be encouraged to see their family doctor.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Royal LePage seeks extra holiday donations

Just Posted

Isabel Jones, who worked at the Red Coach Inn for years, would like to see the inn restored to at least part of its former glory. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Red Coach Inn will undergo renovations: owner

Curtis Finley, president of Unifor Local 3018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gibraltar Mine workers ratify 3-year contract, 68 per cent vote in favour

108 Lions Club administrator Donna White is organizing an information display on type two diabetes at the 108 Mall on Saturday, Nov. 27. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile Ranch Lions host info display on Type 2 diabetes

Brooke Scriver.
UPDATE: Missing man located in Kamloops