108 Mile Ranch Lions host info display on Type 2 diabetes

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is raising awareness about Type 2 diabetes this month.

With November Diabetes Awareness Month, the club decided to host an information display at the 108 Mall on Nov. 27 to draw attention to Type 2 diabetes, which typically manifests in people over the age of 40. Club administrator Donna White and Brenda Reid, a former Lion and nurse, will be at the event, which runs from 1-3 p.m.

“We know a lot of people with Type 2 diabetes. Most of the cases were found through other things being looked for. It’s a really common thing for older people and if you don’t what you’re looking for it can cause serious complications,” White said. “You can end up with amputations, loss of your pancreas and even death.”

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the pancreas stops producing enough insulin to metabolize the sugars entering the bloodstream. This is usually caused by changes to diets and people leading a less active lifestyle as they age, White said.

The display at the market will include a list of signs and symptoms for Type 2 diabetes, risk factors and balanced diet options. White has also downloaded a risk assessment tool for the public to use to screen themselves. If they’re at risk of developing diabetes, White said they’ll be encouraged to see their family doctor.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House