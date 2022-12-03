108 Mile Ranch lights up next week

On Monday, Dec. 5 the 108 Mile Ranch is hosting its Christmas light contest

1st place 2021: This home at 4745 Kitwanga Dr. came out on top in last year’s Christmas light contest in the 108 Mile Ranch. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Got your Christmas Lights on? Prepare to be judged!

Judges from the 108 Mile RCA are cruising the community the night of Dec. 5 looking for the winning displays in this year’s annual Christmas light contest.

108 Mile RCA Chair Donna White asked everyone to have their Christmas lights turned on by 5 p.m. for the judging. A group representing the RCA is driving all the streets in the 108 that evening and identifying the streets with displays.

“The top five or six people that the group say ‘Hey, people have to go see them, they’re gorgeous’ – they would get a prize,” she said.

When White spoke to the Free Press she was not sure how many prizes there would be, as they were still being collected.

They only decided at the last meeting of the new board that they should get the light contest going, as Christmas is approaching so fast, she said.

The winning displays will be posted on the RCA website along with a list of all the streets with fantastic lights, to make it easy for people to drive around and view.

Once the information is posted she hopes people get out and enjoy the light show.

“The work that people do is just unbelievable,” she said.



