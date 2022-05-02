108 Mile Ranch hosts community fair

Several different groups are coming together to run the event

Ingrid Meyer has been an integral part of the 108 Mile community for years now in her capacity as a volunteer and now chair of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 108 Mile Ranch is throwing a community-wide fair next month.

Ingrid Meyer, the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association’s chair, said the fair, slated for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 28 will be staged in a similar style to the community’s 50th celebration in 2019.

“Everyone will kind of do their own event,” she said. “It’s just to thank the 108 after the two years of being shut down and get people out to see what the 108 is all about.”

The 108 Community Hall will be the nucleus of the event. The community association will host a business fair and farmers market at the hall while the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club will set up a concession of burgers and hot dogs. Live music will be organized by Scott Campbell.

The nearby Mile 108 Elementary will host carnival games and a bicycle parade for children, while the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department will have an open house that includes Mal Wood’s popular Junior Firefighter Challenge obstacle course.

The South Cariboo Regional Airport will also open its doors for a tour of the airport and private planes, while fairgoers will be able to visit the 108 Heritage Site museum and tours of the historic buildings on site. Meyer said she looks forward to seeing the whole community at the fair.

“You want to put an event on for the people so you want to see as many people as you can, that’s the main focus,” Meyer said. “I would love this to become an annual event. I think it’d be a wonderful way to start the summer season with a celebration like this.”

Anyone looking to volunteer in the day’s event is asked to contact Meyer at 250-791-5633 or 250-609-4094.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House