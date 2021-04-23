Ingrid Meyer has been an integral part of the 108 Mile community for years now in her capacity as a volunteer and now chair of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ingrid Meyer has been an integral part of the 108 Mile community for years now in her capacity as a volunteer and now chair of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

108 Mile Ranch friendly place to volunteer

Ingrid Meyer loves to give back to community

Ingrid Meyer knows just about everyone in her home community of 108 Mile Ranch.

That’s because she has made a point of volunteering and giving back, ever since she attended her first meeting of the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association.

She became so hooked, she then joined the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club and the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society and became a director of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre. She also started the Share a Meal campaign in 2013.

“I just love to help out in the community,” she said.

Giving back came naturally to Meyer, who immigrated to the South Cariboo from Germany with her husband in 2002. Shortly after arriving, they set up their business, Ingrid’s Footcare and Rainer’s Health House in the 108. Rainer does massage and acupuncture while Meyer does footcare and reflexology.

Meyer got into that line of work in part because she can empathize with her patients. She was born with two dislocated hips that weren’t noticed until she was a teenager, necessitating many surgeries and three different hip replacements to correct.

“When you are little you run and do a lot of things. My body compensated it but the older I got the more it became a problem,” Meyer said. “I just took care of myself and had a lot of physiotherapy and massage therapy.”

The couple still operates the business, but that hasn’t hampered Meyer’s volunteer work.

She realized early on that nothing happens by itself in the 108. After serving 10 years as a director of the association, Meyer became chair three years ago. It’s her main role now, although she continues to help the histoical society organize events such as its Canada Day celebration.

READ MORE: Trail-blazers named 108 Mile Ranch Citizens of the Year

The association owns the hall, maintains the Greenbelt trails and beaches around the lake, and puts on community events every year. This requires volunteers and grants and she wanted to help on both fronts. The big project ahead is renovating the backside of the 108’s Community Hall and making it safer. She is currently selling raffle tickets for a draw on May 9.

“As soon as we can open our hall, I want to have a big business fair and crafter’s market outside,” Meyer said. “Then every year we do a big 108 Mile Oktoberfest, so these things are all in the planning stages.”

As chair Meyer has also brought back the 108 Mile Ranch citizen of the year award, and next year she wants to do the same to honour businesses.

“(With volunteering, I like) the friendliness and what comes back. I don’t think I ever run into anyone being not nice to me and then of course the more friendly people are, the more you want to give back,” Meyer said. “I’m just a community person.”

When asked if she was thinking of retiring, Meyer laughed and said maybe in the next two to three years. In the meantime, however, she said she intends to continue to give back to the community in any way she can.

“I always say the people brought us here. I never in my life met so many wonderful friendly accommodating people. When I first moved here I drove a really old car which broke down all the time. It’s never more than five minutes before people stopped and helped me,” said Meyer. “That’s just an incredible community we live in.”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Friendship Centre renews connections

Just Posted

Kimberley case counts not at the point for 18 years and older community vaccination, says Interior Health. (File photo)
Many factors considered for smaller community-wide vaccination: Interior Health

East Kootenay resort town’s COVID-19 situation not at the point of community-wide vaccination, say officials

Ingrid Meyer sells a raffle ticket outside the 100 Mile House Save-On-Foods to raise money for the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
108 Mile Ranch friendly place to volunteer

Ingrid Meyer loves to give back to community

Melissa Smalley joins the 100 Mile Free Press (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Melissa Smalley joins 100 Mile Free Press staff

Reporter previously worked at Peace Arch News

Kira Stowell rode her way to first place in the senior pole bending event at the combined High School Rodeo in Quesnel in the only event of 2020. All regional high school events have been cancelled, although there are still hopes for provincials. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High school rodeo events cancelled

Rodeos were planned for Williams Lake and Quesnel in early May

Elsie Urquhart at the Stemete7uw/i Friendship Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Friendship Centre renews connections

Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre is opening its doors this weekend for a membership renewal drive.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

Richard Desautel with supporters outside the courthouse in Nelson, B.C., in 2016. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BREAKING: Sinixt win historic decision at Supreme Court of Canada

The decision essentially reverses a 1956 declaration the Sinixt were extinct

MLA Shirley Bond, right, answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on February 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. gaming minister says she wasn’t told directly about dirty cash flowing to casinos

Shirley Bond said Thursday civil forfeiture, gang violence and gambling addiction were also major concerns in 2011

RCMP Constable Etsell speaks to tourists leaving the area at a police roadblock on Westside Road south of Fintry, B.C., Thursday, July 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Yvonne Berg
B.C. police say they take ‘exception’ to conducting roadblocks limiting travel

Asking the police to enforce roadblocks exposes officers to further risk and possible COVID-19 infections, says federation president Brian Sauve

As part of the province’s strategy to combat the opioid overdose crisis, take-home naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the province. (Courtesy of Gaëlle Nicolussi)
Vancouver Island could be at its worst point of overdose crises yet: medical health officer

Island Health issued overdose advisories for Victoria, various communities in the last two weeks

BC Hydro released a survey Thursday, April 22. It found that many British Columbians are unintentionally contributing to climate change with their yard maintenance choices. (Pixabay)
Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Recent BC Hydro survey finds 60% of homeowners still use gas-powered lawnmowers and yard equipment

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

Cargo flights will still be allowed to enter Canada

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was injured while pouring gunpowder on a backyard fire in Harewood on Wednesday, April 21. (File photo)
Nanaimo man hospitalized after pouring gunpowder onto backyard fire

RCMP investigating explosion in Harewood also came across a still for making alcohol on property

Most Read