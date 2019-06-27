108 Mile Ranch celebrates 50th year

The 108 Mile Ranch saw people from all over the South Cariboo for their three-day 50th Anniversary Celebration from June 21-23.

To start things off, the spaghetti dinner hosted by the 108 Mile Lions at the 108 Mile Community Hall was sold-out. Ingrid Meyer, the 108 Mile Lions’ director of membership said the lions club did an “amazing” job.

The evening featured various speakers throughout the area. While meals were being eaten, the podium was open to anyone in and around the community to share their experiences and stories of the past and present in 108 Mile Ranch

“It was about bringing the memories back and the people who’ve lived here before to share their experiences,” said Meyer.

Events took place all throughout the community at places such as the 108 Resort, the golf course, heritage site and more.

“They (all events) were attended equally,” said Meyer. “The main focus on Saturday was the barn dance which was attended by more than 100 people. I think all events were well attended with over 100 people.”

On Sunday the 100 Mile and District Historical Society served over 150 people with free breakfast and coffee that was donated by Tim Hortons. According to Meyer, all of the proceeds throughout the weekend will be distributed equally to the 108 Mile Lions, 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, the heritage site and fire department.

“All of the leftover merchandise will also be shared (to those organizations),” said Meyer. “We really want to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors. We couldn’t have done anything without them.”