108 Mile man shows solidarity with Ukraine

Victor Musika has made a Ukrainian flag to hang in his 108 Mile Ranch yard. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

He was born in Canada but Victor Musika has deep familial roots in Ukraine.

He decided to show support for his parents’ homeland last Sunday by painting Ukraine’s blue-and-yellow flag on a piece of OSB board.

“It’s kind of rough, I wish I had a better board,” he said.

He plans to hang the flag on a tree fronting the property on Kyllo Road where he lives with his spouse Connie Baskerville. A Canadian flag flies also from a flag pole.

“I’m going to hang it on the tree so it faces the road,” Musika, 71, said. “I just did it because I felt like I should do something to support Ukraine.”

Musika said his parents, Anna and George were born and raised in Ukraine but were yanked from their homeland during World War II.

Musika said his parents – a housewife and member of the Ukrainian Army – were taken to a concentration camp near Hamburg, Germany. It was there that his brother and sister were born.

“(The Germans) had too much power for Ukraine, just like what is going on now,” Musika said.

Following liberatation by the Allies in 1945, his parents and siblings were sent to Halifax five years later, Musika said. They later moved to Ontario, where Musika was born in 1951. His mother’s sister was sent to St. Paul, Minn., splitting up the family.

“War is messy,” he said.

READ MORE: Local residents protest for ‘peace and people of Ukraine’

Despite being raised a Canadian, Musika said his family continued to celebrate their heritage with Ukrainian traditions, meals and speaking the language while he was growing up. Many of their friends were also immigrants, including Russians, who had been displaced by war.

“That’s the sad part of what’s going on now because a lot of my mom’s friends were Russian because they were taken over too,” he said.

A former signal technician with CN, Musika later moved to B.C., bringing his mother west after his father died.

When the Russians invaded Ukraine, Musika said he felt terrible.

“It was so preventable,” he said. “I really feel sorry for them. They’re educated, they’re talented they have good architecture and this brute comes along and is flattening their cities.”

Musika said he keeps in touch with his U.S. relations who were more steadfast in keeping up with the Ukrainian church and reading Ukrainian newspapers. He is in touch with them everyday, while watching the news and getting updates on Facebook.

”You have these little girls sleeping in bomb shelters and stuff like that. It rips your heart out,” he said, adding he doesn’t see any way out for Putin. “It’s really sad. But the Ukrainian spirit is good.”



