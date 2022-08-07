108 Mile Citizen of the Year sought

Nominations are being accepted for the annual award

The 108 Mile Ranch Community Association is looking for nominations for Citizen of the Year.

The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to the 108 Mile Ranch community in terms of time, effort and dedication.

The award was originally presented in 1982, but disappeared for a time in the early 2000s, according to Donna White, director and vice president of the Ranch Community Association.

The RCA brought it back in 2017 but received few submissions because they didn’t get the word out.

The event saw a few more nominations the following year but needed more, so they decided to widen their net.

“If we are really representing everyone in the 108, then we should be getting nominations from the church, the supermarket, the gas station, the school for their input,” White said.

Five couples, either previous RCA directors or prominent people in the community, will receive the nominations.

They will make their selection of the person of the year based on specific criteria. The winner will be acknowledged with a certificate and a plaque.

White added they are also considering giving the Citizen of the Year something from 108 Mile Ranch, such as a photograph of the area shot by a local photographer.

“It’s not about people that made the 108 years ago. It needs to be relevant today. They can’t be a relative,” White said, saying they want to keep it current.

“It needs to be somebody who is outstanding and that’s why with people that we selected, we figured that they could do that.”

White added they’re looking for nominees that are active recently or currently in the community and hoping for a broader range of nominees.

Individuals or couples as a unit can be nominated. Nominations will be running from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15.

“We’re promoting it more and we’re trying to get the nominations more throughout from other agents or businesses,” said White.

Nomination forms are available online at https://108ranch.com/108-rca/recognition/. There will also be some in the community that can be picked up, such as at the 108 Mile Supermarket.



