108 Lions prepare for ICE OFF contest

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is currently preparing the annual ICE OFF Contest.

A boat is placed on the 108 Lake with a clock and an anchored flag. When the anchor breaks through the ice, the Canadian flag raises and trips a switch that stops the clock. To enter the contest Lions will be selling envelopes which you insert your $2 in and answer the questions on the outside of the envelope which includes the date you think the flag will raise, what time of day (hours, minutes and seconds) and a.m. or p.m.

The Ice Off boat will be put out on the 108 Lake on Feb. 9. The contest will run until March 29. Lions will be selling the raffle tickets at the 108 Mall and at Save-On-Foods during the month of March and at the 108 Bingo events.

The person closest to the winning time will receive $200. Second prize- $100 Chamber Bucks and third prize- $50 Chamber Bucks. Winners will be contacted so please ensure your name and phone number are written on the envelope.

Many residents consider the raised flag to be a sign of spring!

