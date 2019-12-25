Bill Hamilton (left) was presented a life membership to the International Lions Association by Donna White, president of the 108 Lions Club. (Submitted photo)

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

‘It nice to be recognized like that’

A local 108 Lions Club member has been honoured with a lifetime membership to the International Association of Lions Clubs.

Bill Hamilton was presented with a lifetime membership last week. He is now one of 50,000 to receive that membership, according to Donna White, president of the 108 Lions Club.

“I was surprised,” said Hamilton, one of the club’s founding members.

Hamilton said he was always one to be involved in the community and to volunteer his time to projects throughout the 108 Mile Ranch.

“It’s nice to be recognized like that,” said Hamilton. “The recognition is appreciated. I support the club and the work it continues to do. They are a dedicated group.”

White said the club was founded in 1981 and Hamilton has been an active member ever since.

“Over a span of 30 years he has volunteered countless hours towards the service provided by the 108 Lions within the community and towards humanitarian projects,” said White.

The lifetime membership acknowledges individuals’ dedication and service to the Lions Club.

“It’s quite an honour to be given that,” said White.

108 Lions member acknowledged for years of community volunteering

'It nice to be recognized like that'

