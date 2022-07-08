108 Heritage Site hosts Canada Day celebrations

The 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day celebrations returned in style Saturday.
Hundreds of South Cariboo residents turned out for the event, which had been put on hold the past two years.
“It feels amazing. It’s so nice to have the Heritage Site full of people who are interested in the history of our region and it’s awesome to hold events again,” said Ulli Vogler, president of the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society. “Canada is one of the best places to live. We are safe, we are open-minded and we have good relations with other countries.”
The event was kicked off by Demian Pettman singing O Canada. Helen Henderson, chief of Tsq’escen First Nation (Canim Lake Band), then welcomed everyone in attendance to her people’s traditional territory, saying connecting with her people’s neighbours and allies is a critical part of her people’s identity.
Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said it was the “understatement of the decade” that the community had been through some challenging times.
“I want to say a special thank you to volunteers throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin who have had the tenacity to keep going, raise money and do their level best to promote their causes,” Doerkson said. “I think we owe a huge round of applause to all the volunteers who have done such an incredible job.”
The event included live music throughout the day, as well as several market stalls and a Firefighter Challenge obstacle course for children, run by Mal Wood and members of the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department. Several of the old buildings were also open to the public, including the one-room school house.
Kristina Coulson, Lac La Hache Elementary’s education assistant, served as schoolmistress for the day, seating several children down for some lessons on math, history and geography.
“I enjoy history and I think this old schoolhouse is such a cool thing,” Coulson said. “I’ve had full classrooms a few times and it’s very cool. Some of them were excited to be back in school and others were like ‘school just finished, we don’t want to come back.’”
Orrin Gillingham, who attended the event for the first time with his family, said the Canada Day event was a great outing for the whole community.
“It’s a way bigger turnout than I’d thought it’d be and there’s a lot to do and see.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.