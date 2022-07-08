108 Heritage Site hosts Canada Day celebrations

Amy Kibsey (left) enjoys some cotton candy at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day celebrations with Ivy Kibsey, Caleb Weloski and Maya Kibsey. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House RCMP Const. Richard Fraser turned out in full ceremonial dress for the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gracie Heinrich shows off her red sunglasses at the 108 Mile Heritage Site on Canada Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) England’s Sue Geerah (left) was happy to meet 100 Mile House RCMP Const. Richard Fraser with her friend Karen Challis at 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Mayr was one of several volunteers who helped organize the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ulli Vogler, president of the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society, organized the Canada Day celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Attendees of the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations stand for the National Anthem. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Corinne French and Millie Halcro dressed up for Canada Day as they helped serve hot dogs and hamburgers to South Cariboo residents. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ed Wahl performs live at 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of people came out to the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Madeline Vivier shares some popcorn with her little brother Xavier at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kristina Coulson plays the part of a one-room school teacher at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kristina Coulson plays the part of a one-room school teacher at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Charlie Murray watches as Parker Page ‘extinguishes’ a fire while running through Mal Wood’s Firefighter Challenge at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emma Vroom laughs as she practices crawling under smoke as she takes part in Mal Wood’s Firefighter Challenge at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebration saw several children and adults take part in Mal Wood’s Firefighter Challenge including Elia Carreno. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 108 Mile Ranch residents James Rousaw and Emma Rousaw decked themselves out in Canadian flags for the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Chris Aeschlimann plays the accordion at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebration last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kristina Coulson plays the part of a one-room school teacher at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Hundreds of people came out to the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) One of the 100 Mile Hosue Cruzers Car Club’s newest members is Dane Nielsen who came out to the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations to show off his 1978 Ford F100. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Dray Pears (left) checks out some hand-carved wooden items made by Chris Andree with his brother Braden pears at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) At the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations Gisele Poliseno enjoys a meal with her other half Guy Poliseno. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cariboo Regional District director Al Richmond helps Donna Barnett grills some burgers at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Caleb Wesloski grins widely as he looks at his stick of cotton candy at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Liz Jones and her husband Rick Jones dance together to Spirit in the Sky at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Liz Jones and her husband Rick Jones dance together to Spirit in the Sky at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Liz Jones and her husband Rick Jones dance together to Spirit in the Sky at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lisa Nguyen, visiting from the Lower Mainland, checks out handmade knitted clothes made by Firest Grove’s Brenda Kozeletski at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Tom Gallagher was hard at work with the help of his partner Huxley selling 50/50 tickets at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Orrin Gillingham smiles as he pushes his daughter Alice on a vintage swing set at the 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day Celebrations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 108 Mile Heritage Site’s Canada Day celebrations returned in style Saturday.

Hundreds of South Cariboo residents turned out for the event, which had been put on hold the past two years.

“It feels amazing. It’s so nice to have the Heritage Site full of people who are interested in the history of our region and it’s awesome to hold events again,” said Ulli Vogler, president of the 100 Mile House & District Historical Society. “Canada is one of the best places to live. We are safe, we are open-minded and we have good relations with other countries.”

The event was kicked off by Demian Pettman singing O Canada. Helen Henderson, chief of Tsq’escen First Nation (Canim Lake Band), then welcomed everyone in attendance to her people’s traditional territory, saying connecting with her people’s neighbours and allies is a critical part of her people’s identity.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said it was the “understatement of the decade” that the community had been through some challenging times.

“I want to say a special thank you to volunteers throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin who have had the tenacity to keep going, raise money and do their level best to promote their causes,” Doerkson said. “I think we owe a huge round of applause to all the volunteers who have done such an incredible job.”

The event included live music throughout the day, as well as several market stalls and a Firefighter Challenge obstacle course for children, run by Mal Wood and members of the 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department. Several of the old buildings were also open to the public, including the one-room school house.

Kristina Coulson, Lac La Hache Elementary’s education assistant, served as schoolmistress for the day, seating several children down for some lessons on math, history and geography.

“I enjoy history and I think this old schoolhouse is such a cool thing,” Coulson said. “I’ve had full classrooms a few times and it’s very cool. Some of them were excited to be back in school and others were like ‘school just finished, we don’t want to come back.’”

Orrin Gillingham, who attended the event for the first time with his family, said the Canada Day event was a great outing for the whole community.

“It’s a way bigger turnout than I’d thought it’d be and there’s a lot to do and see.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House