108 Community Fest attended by young and old alike

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett and Cariboo Regional District area G director Al Richmond pose in front of a classic car while donned in period wear during the 108 Community Fest. Max Winkelman photo.

Young and old alike came out to the Community Fest at the 108 Heritage Site on May 19.

The traditional 1900s themed event was free and saw several locals dressed up in period wear.

In addition to a market, the 100 Mile House Cruzers Car Club were showing off their classic cars, there was free tea and strawberry cake, pony rides, live entertainment, a pack horse demonstration, face painting and much more.

Children also had an opportunity to pet some donkeys or play in the ball pit.

The event also saw a chilli cook-off which was won by Trevor Burkitt ($100), with Jessica Allison in second ($50) and Carol Thorne in third ($25).

The 108 Heritage Site is open for the season with all the regular events, including the ghost hunts ready to go.

