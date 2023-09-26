100 Mile Wranglers street hockey

Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers played street hockey last Saturday with members of the community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers played street hockey last Saturday with members of the community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers played street hockey last Saturday with members of the community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler forward Mason Pincott grins as he takes a turn in net during a street hockey game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wranglers Nathan Bohmer prepares to take a shot on a net guarded by fans during a street hockey game in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler fan Nico ‘Baby Boomer’ Purjue takes a break from playing street hockey with 100 Mile House Wrangler Carter Boomer at a street hockey game held Saturday in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler fan Nico ‘Baby Boomer’ Purjue takes a break from playing street hockey with 100 Mile House Wrangler Carter Boomer at a street hockey game held Saturday in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers played street hockey last Saturday with members of the community. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jett Ronning and Kaden Stark playfully roughhouse during a game of street hockey last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers sign their fans’ jerseys during a street hockey game and meet and greet on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers sign their fans’ jerseys during a street hockey game and meet and greet on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile House Wrangler Mason Pincott signs the back of a jersey at a street hockey game held last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers played street hockey last Saturday with members of the community. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wrangler forward Mason Pincott grins as he takes a turn in net during a street hockey game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wranglers Nathan Bohmer prepares to take a shot on a net guarded by fans during a street hockey game in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wrangler fan Nico ‘Baby Boomer’ Purjue takes a break from playing street hockey with 100 Mile House Wrangler Carter Boomer at a street hockey game held Saturday in the Save-On-Foods parking lot. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Jett Ronning and Kaden Stark playfully roughhouse during a game of street hockey last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers sign their fans’ jerseys during a street hockey game and meet and greet on Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Wrangler Mason Pincott signs the back of a jersey at a street hockey game held last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Patrick Davies

100 Mile Free Press

Players take on Wrangler Nation fans

100 Mile House WranglersBCHLhockey