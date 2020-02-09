Members of the 100 Mile House Wranglers presented a donation of $507 to the Hospice Palliative Care Society on Jan. 29. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Wranglers donate $507 to local Hospice Palliative Care Society

‘We look for opportunities that will fit our schedule to give back to the community’

The 100 Mile House Wranglers Organization presented a donation of $507 to the Hospice from fundraising efforts in November of 2019.

During a Nov. 1 game against Summerland, the Wranglers hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer campaign.

“We look for organizations to donate to,” said Greg Aiken, the Wranglers vice-president. “The Hospice is an important organization to have in our community and we are always looking forward to any way that we can help out.”

During the game, people who made donations received a sign to write a message to someone who passed or was fighting cancer.

“Everybody is touched by cancer in some way, it’s an important cause,” said Aiken. “We look for opportunities that will fit our schedule to give back to the community.”

The Hospice used the donation to purchase an EZ Bathe, an inflatable bath that makes it much easier for people needing extra support.

“We came up with the idea of getting the bathtub because it’s been on our list for a while,” said Tracey Haddow, the Hospice Palliative Care Society’s executive director. “Our goal is to support individuals to have as much quality of life as possible. This piece of equipment is one way to help them stay at home.”

The Bathe is designed to lay on top of a mattress. It is inflated around the individual and then filled.

“This gives health support workers the tool to be able to go into homes and support that sort of care inside a person’s home.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
100 Mile House wildfire officer retires

Just Posted

100 Mile House Wranglers push ahead of Kamloops Storm

A 5-2 win over Kamloops gives Wranglers a lead on the table

100 Mile Wranglers donate $507 to local Hospice Palliative Care Society

‘We look for opportunities that will fit our schedule to give back to the community’

What are your thoughts on Donna Barnett not running for reelection?

Gary Lucy 108 Mile Ranch “Oh, I’m not interested in that.” Marguerite… Continue reading

Athlete in Focus: Cory Loring of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

It started in Anaham Reserve, an hour west of Williams Lake. “I… Continue reading

From the Archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

25 YEARS AGO (1995): Internet was on its way to 100 Mile… Continue reading

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Names in the mix: an updated list of potential Conservative leadership contenders

Deadline to register as a candidate is Feb. 27

Most Read