100 Mile Wranglers donate $507 to local Hospice Palliative Care Society

The 100 Mile House Wranglers Organization presented a donation of $507 to the Hospice from fundraising efforts in November of 2019.

During a Nov. 1 game against Summerland, the Wranglers hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer campaign.

“We look for organizations to donate to,” said Greg Aiken, the Wranglers vice-president. “The Hospice is an important organization to have in our community and we are always looking forward to any way that we can help out.”

During the game, people who made donations received a sign to write a message to someone who passed or was fighting cancer.

“Everybody is touched by cancer in some way, it’s an important cause,” said Aiken. “We look for opportunities that will fit our schedule to give back to the community.”

The Hospice used the donation to purchase an EZ Bathe, an inflatable bath that makes it much easier for people needing extra support.

“We came up with the idea of getting the bathtub because it’s been on our list for a while,” said Tracey Haddow, the Hospice Palliative Care Society’s executive director. “Our goal is to support individuals to have as much quality of life as possible. This piece of equipment is one way to help them stay at home.”

The Bathe is designed to lay on top of a mattress. It is inflated around the individual and then filled.

“This gives health support workers the tool to be able to go into homes and support that sort of care inside a person’s home.”

