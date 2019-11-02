100 Mile Wranglers assists 100 Mile House Food Bank as Christmas comes along

Members of the local Junior B hockey club, 100 Mile House Wranglers, have been helping out the 100 Mile and District Food Bank every Monday for the last two weeks and will continue to help for the next two weeks as well.

“They are active in the community and that’s because they love playing here and they want to be part of the community that supports them. It’s kind of neat. Sometimes when you do these things, you have to ask or assign players to go, here the kids don’t need to be assigned. They actually say ‘can I go? Is it my turn?’ They are hungry to be involved with the community. I’m pretty proud of the boys that way,” said Dale Hladun, head coach and general manager of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Linda Wilson, the executive secretary of the food bank, the Wranglers coming to help out was great, especially now that the food bank is getting busier with Christmas approaching.

“We’re always worried about Christmas,” she said. “Because of all the layoffs [at the mills], we got a lot more people coming in.”

She mentioned a phone call she just had where both the wife and husband of a family had been laid off from the mills. Wilson expects to be seeing more of that.

“It’s families I worry about,” she said, adding that when both parents are working, kids get lots of toys and everything looks good. Then all of a sudden, that’s not the case.

As for the Wranglers, Wilson said they can come in and help out whenever they want, as well as other youth.

“That’s just awesome, you know, that these young people are going to do things like that.”

