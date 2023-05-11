100 Mile Sikh community celebrates Vaisakhi

Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society sing as they clean and bless their temple’s flag pole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mani Mann (left) shares a laugh with Rani Mudjar and Jasvair Nijjar at the 100 Mile Sikh Society’s Gudwara. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mani Mann (left), Rani Mudjar, Jasvair Nijjar and Yasmeen Ranji all celebrated Vaisakhi in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mani Mann (left), Rani Mudjar, Jasvair Nijjar, Pummy Bali and Jas Pennu all celebrated Vaisakhi in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Over the weekend members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society read the entirety of Guru Granth Sahib. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Jatiender Singh was one of several people from outside of 100 Mile House who traveled to the South Cariboo to celebrate Vaisakhi. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) During Vaisakhi food is free for anyone to enjoy often made by women like Harjinder Kour and Parmjit Kour. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson talks with 100 Mile Sikh Society founder Sohan ‘Sonny’ Mudhar during Vaisakhi. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society lower their flag during Vaisakhi. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society lower their flag during Vaisakhi. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Every year the 100 Mile Sikh Society’s flag is lowered so the flag and its pole’s wrapping can be replaced. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society sing as they clean and bless their temple’s flag pole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society sing as they clean and bless their temple’s flag pole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society sing as they clean and bless their temple’s flag pole. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society sing hymns and play traditional instruments during Vaisakhi. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Members of the 100 Mile Sikh Society lift their newly blessed and wrapped temple flag pole into the air. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Sikh Society celebrated Vaisakhi in style this weekend.

For three days members of the Sikh community converged on the gudwara on Blackstock Road to share food, stories and one another’s company as they celebrated the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. Over the course of the weekend the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book, was read in its entirety and the temple’s flag, the Nishan Sahib, was taken down and replaced.

For longtime South Cariboo resident and temple founder Sohan ‘Sonny’ Mudhar this year’s celebration was further proof his community is on the rebound. Mudhar said the temple now has 25 families compared to four families only a few years ago.

“Vaisakhi is the birthday of a nation, the birthday of Sikhism in 1699,” Mudhar said. “We have celebrated in 100 Mile House ever since (the temple was founded) even though we had a small Sikh community here. Everybody is invited to the temple here and it’s a free kitchen, 24 hours for three days.”

Mudhar said that many of the new families have either invested in local businesses or are the children of the original families returning from the big city to settle in their childhood home. Palvinder Kular, who was visiting from Vancouver, said the call of 100 Mile House is strong for those who have moved away.

“I still come back to visit my hometown for such momentous occasions like the Vaisakhi. In 100 Mile House it’s proportionately scaled for the size of this town but it’s incredible there’s still a sufficient Sikh population to support such an event,” Kular said.

For Kular, Vaisakhi is a chance to reconnect with his community. Growing up in 100 Mile he said the temple was a place of refuge but now has evolved into a place of worship it was meant to be. Many of the people who have moved away still make a point, some even after 40 years, to visit during Vaisakhi.

“My mom calls it the ‘temple in the mountains’ because it’s so semi-remote and secluded in a close-knit community,” Kular said. “I can live in a small town or a big community and at some point I’m thinking of purchasing some land in my hometown so I can come back more often.”

Also in attendance were a few local politicians including District of 100 Mile House councillor Donna Barnett and Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson. Doerkson said he came to visit with the community and enjoy some tasty food.

“In B.C. we are multicultural if we are nothing else so I think (Vaisakhi) is an incredible opportunity to show support for this community and they are certainly very welcoming,” Doerkson said. “They’re an incredible group of people who will support our community in many ways.”

Throughout the year but especially on Vaisakhi Doerkson said people are welcome at the temple. That kindness and sense of connection is something that can be missing from larger celebrations, like the ones he attended in Victoria earlier this month.

“It’s a bit more grassroots, a bit more friendly and you know the people in the temple. We’re friends, colleagues and we work together on different things, so it’s nice to be welcomed here,” Doerkson said.

Mudhar said he was happy to see members outside the Sikh community attend their celebrations.

He is hopeful the temple will continue to grow and flourish for years to come.

“It’s a really happy day for us, Vaisakhi days, and all the people enjoy the food and getting together. Old friends are visiting us and it’s really nice to have a gathering like this,” Mudhar said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House