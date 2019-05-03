100 Mile restaurants will raise money, membership numbers for hospice throughout May

The theme of the District Hospice Palliative Care Society awareness month is “Community Connection”

BJ’s Donuts owners Allen and Patsy Riley (centre left) gave a free donut to people who registered for a District Hospice Palliative Care Society membership in 2018. They will do so again on May 2 and 16 this year. Max Winkelman photo.

If you order food or drink in 100 Mile House throughout the month of May, there is a good chance you will be supporting the District Hospice Palliative Care Society.

In honour of National Hospice Palliative Care Week, which takes place from May 5 to 11, the society has planned a month full of partnerships with local food and beverage businesses.

The theme of the month is “Community Connection,” Executive Director Tracy Haddow told the Free Press.

Through partnerships with local businesses, Haddow said the society hopes to raise awareness of the work they do providing care for those living with life-threatening illnesses, for their families and for those who grieve.

“The diagnosis of a serious or life-limiting illness can have profound effects on a person, as well as on the person’s loved ones. Suddenly, life and death can take on important new meanings,” Haddow said.

“100 Mile Hospice volunteers offer support through the overwhelming emotions and practical realities of coping with illness.”

Some of the society’s supportive programs and services include resources and information, referrals, equipment, stress reduction techniques, and advance care planning.

In addition to raising awareness, the month will focus on fundraising and memberships so that the society can continue offering their programs and services for free.

Currently the society has a community connection — a fundraising partnership with a local restaurant — planned for almost every day in May.

Haddow said she expects more partnerships will be added to the calendar and they will do their best to update their Facebook page with details as they come.

There will also be four days of membership drives.

BJ’s Donuts will host memberships drives on May 2 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone who purchases a $10 membership will receive a free donut.

Haddow said membership includes a butterfly pin for new members, and three newsletters a year for new members as well as renewing members.

This year Tim Hortons will also host membership drives on May 14 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone who purchases a membership will receive a $2 Tim Hortons gift card.

Haddow said people can choose to become a non-voting member or a “friend” of the hospice if they are interested in supporting the society, but cannot commit to volunteering their time.

“The friends program is designed for people who value what we do, they recognize the importance of the services that we offer, but they’re not the people who are wanting to go and sit with people or they don’t have time or it’s just not for them,” she said.

“That’s really helpful for us if we were say going to apply for a grant, we can say, ‘Well we have 50 members from our community and our volunteers who support what we do.’”

For those who are not able to make it to any of the membership drive days, Haddow said application forms are always available at their office, located in the South Cariboo Health Centre at 555 Cedar Ave.

Current “Community Connection” calendar

Every day in May: the Chartreuse Moose, Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, Vidas and Smitty’s will collect and match donations made to the 100 Mile hospice.

Every Wednesday in May: Jackson’s Brewhouse will donate $1 from every pint sold.

May 6: GBR Craft Burgers & Poutines will donate $1 from every poutine sold.

May 7: Rise & Grind will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from the coffee special; Blue Sky will donate $1 from every meal purchased.

May9: Hungry Bear will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from soup and sandwiches.

May 11: Mary’s Country Kitchen will donate the proceeds from all coffee sold.

May 13: GBR Craft Burgers & Poutines will donate $1 from every poutine sold.

May 17: Vidas will donate 30 per cent of all dessert sales.

May 18: Boondocks will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from fish and chips.

May 21: Rise & Grind will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from the cup of soup special.

May 23: Hungry Bear will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from pie and coffee.

May 24: Hungry Bear will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from the fish and chip dinner.

May 31: Boondocks will donate 50 per cent of all proceeds from fish and chips.

