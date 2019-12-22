The Gifts for Seniors group made rounds to various senior residences in 100 Mile and surprised them with gifts and Christmas carols on Dec 13. (Sue Fryer - Submitted)

100 Mile residents surprise seniors with gifts for Christmas

What might have been a typical morning for many local seniors on Dec. 13, wasn’t so typical.

The Carefree Manor, Mill Site Lodge, Fischer Place and Pioneer Haven were paid a surprise visit by a group of residents, who called themselves the Gifts for Seniors group. They came with gifts and Christmas carols.

According to organizer Lori Fleming, the group was sponsored by the local Christmas Shoebox Program.

“This program has been around for seven years,” said Fleming. “We gather stuff all year long and then pack shoeboxes for children and families. The last three of four years we gave them out through Loaves and Fishes but this year we thought we would do something for the seniors.”

Every resident received a gift. Fleming said those who were not in attendance, were left a gift under the tree.

“We had jigsaw puzzles, colour books, hand-knit items and more.”

Fleming said the residents seemed to really enjoy the surprise visit. The group delivered approximately 175 gifts.

“We are so glad that we did this,” said Fleming. “It was one of the best things the program has ever done.”

Fleming thanked all of those who helped make that morning possible for the seniors.

“This is the kindest community in the Cariboo,” said Fleming.

