100 Mile resident with Parkinson’s won’t let it get him down

Philip Konrad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 12 years ago but still gets out to go ice fishing, hunting and working around his yard. If it weren’t for his back, he’d still be out playing hockey; instead, he enjoys doing the play-by-play radio broadcasting for the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ home games.

He met his wife, Barb, 58 years ago when she was doing his hair. Eventually, they started dating, and in 1999, right before the Y2K fiasco, they were married. Today, they live in 100 Mile House, where “she still cuts my hair,” he said.

They decided to retire in 100 Mile as it was quieter and smaller than Aldergrove. At the time, he had a painting and restoration business.

The duo likes getting out in the spring and summer and staying in different cabins around the area, which is a little less work than taking their RV out.

“That’s why we’re here,” Konrad said, referring to the natural beauty of the Cariboo area.

For a while, Konrad was hosting the 100 Mile House Parkinson’s Support Group at the South Cariboo Health Centre, where speakers from the hospital would come out and supply information on the disease. Parkinson’s BC would also provide many resources, including internet-friendly ones.

Attendance has since dwindled, some due to people moving or who have passed away, and also due to COVID causing the support group to take a hiatus. It hasn’t restarted, but Konrad said he’d get it back up and running if there were interest.

“I know there are more people [living with Parkinson’s in the area], unfortunately. We don’t want to have the group, you know what I mean? But such is life,” said Konrad.

The support group was beneficial not only for those living with Parkinson’s but also for their caregivers who would attend and find additional support.

Last October, Konrad and his wife went to the Parkinson’s BC conference in Richmond. He said it was a great event with many different speakers who provided valuable information.

Konrad’s symptoms have grown slowly. “My Parkinson’s hasn’t progressed as rapidly as some people. It’s nothing I did. I guess you could say I’m blessed as far as Parkinson’s goes,” he said.

Blessed is a positive way of looking at it, as there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s. Konrad is mindful about keeping his attitude up.

“I don’t let it get me down. What’s the point? There’s nothing good that’s going to come from that. Otherwise, you’re worse off. That’s not just Parkinson’s, that’s life.”

There are about 100,000 men and women in Canada who are currently living with Parkinson’s, according to Parkinson Canada. While symptoms are unique to each individual, people commonly experience tremors, muscle stiffness, balance and gait problems, sleep disturbances, depression and more.

The neurological disease worsens over time and is typically first diagnosed in people around 60. However, early onset Parkinson’s can affect people as early as in their 20s.

One of Konrad’s friends had symptoms of Parkinson’s right away that took Konrad 10 years to develop after his initial diagnosis.

“There are a dozen or more different symptoms that get manifested by having Parkinson’s,” he said.

Now, he has all of the same symptoms as his friend, but said he tries to ignore them and go full speed ahead. His hobbies – ice fishing, hunting, umpiring – are what keep him in better spirits.

“I have a friend who moved away and is going into assisted living. He doesn’t drive anymore, and I can still drive. I will drive an hour away to go ice fishing.”

Last year, Konrad helped organize The Parkinson Super Walk in 100 Mile, which returned after a three-year pause due to the pandemic. The event was a success, with around 20 community members coming out to show their support. A live band played, and Konrad thanked everyone who showed up.

Konrad encourages people to contact him if there’s interest in another Parkinson’s support group. He can be reached at 250-395-3925.

