100 Mile Pride returning bigger and better

Sabrina Zezza is one of the leading figures behind the still unofficial 100 Mile Pride Society. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sabrina Zezza is one of the leading figures behind the still unofficial 100 Mile Pride Society. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Abb’original, Morgan Whitehead, attended the 100 Mile House Pride in the Park event after their drag performance. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Participants in the Big Gay dog walk took a stroll around the park. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Event co-organizer Sabrina Zezza right, and husband Jaden Zezza came to the park with their dog Diogee. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A Pride Parade is coming to 100 Mile House this summer.

After the success of last year’s Pride in the Park, the nascent and still unofficial 100 Mile Pride Society is taking steps to organize a bigger and better event. Sabrina Zezza, the founder of 100 Mile Pride, said it’s exciting to be on the forefront of bringing more 2SLGBTQIA+ plus visibility to 100 Mile House.

“I’m really excited with the direction that it’s going,” Zezza said. “We have more of a team this year and last year it was really about the families and we didn’t know how it would be received.

”Now we’re hoping to expand a little and we have been asking for donations and help from the community.”

This year Zezza said that Pride celebrations will take place on July 29 to avoid conflicting with any existing events like Hot July Nights or Vancouver Pride. They’ll kick things off with the parade at 11 a.m. which will run through 100 Mile House and end in Centennial Park.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Zezza said they’ll be doing an improved version of last week’s Pride in Park. Thanks to a new vendor permit they’ll be able to have more vendors selling items as well as giving out information. They plan to have at least two queer performers on stage and several family-friendly events.

In the evening Zezza said they’ll be doing a Queer Prom at 7 p.m., which is open to anyone to attend.

“It will just be a queer dance which is family-friendly. There will be no alcohol served, so we are hoping everyone will come and we’ll have a lot of fun colourful outfits,” Zezza said.

“I remember my prom and I was very much in the pretending stage. I think that’s a lot of people with their queer experiences, so we’re doing a re-do. I think for little kids who are maybe nervous about what they want to wear to school this will be a safe space for them to do whatever they want.”

To help pull all this off, Zezza has spent the last few weeks reaching out to the 100 Mile business community to look for sponsors and participants. Businesses and groups can enter a float into the parade for free, set up a booth in the park for $20, or just simply donate to the group.

“I have a lot of ideas, but if someone has a different idea they really want to do I’m open to anything.”

Being the lead organizer of Pride was something Zezza never expected when they first moved to 100 Mile House two years ago from Victoria. They said they were just looking to get into homesteading with their partner but quickly fell in love with the South Cariboo lifestyle.

“When we came here a few times it was kind of just a ‘Should we quit our jobs and move here?’ sort of vibe,” Zezza said. “We’re planning on putting down some roots, which spiraled into looking for our community here.

“That kind of all came together to put me in the position I’m in where I’m organizing Pride, which is kind of crazy.”

Zezza said they started by making a Facebook group, 100 Mile Queers and Allies, to connect with queer people in the community. They said they looked for evidence of queer spaces for weeks before starting, but never found any evidence of organized 2SLGBTQIA+ activity outside of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s Gay/Straight Alliance.

“I wasn’t expecting a gay bar or anything, but I was seeing people around and I could tell there were gay people here,” Zezza said. “I decided to go for it and make the group. I don’t want to say it blew up, but it blew up for 100 Mile House.”

Zezza said the director of the Cariboo Family Enrichment Centre, Chris Pettman, reached out to them and offered his assistance. He told Zezza he has wanted to organize a Pride celebration in 100 Mile House for a while but there had never been enough adult queer people to take on a leadership role. Pettman offered Zezza the CFEC’s support, and together they organized Pride in the Park.

Organizing it was both “scary and liberating” but most of all Zezza said it reminded them of the spirit of Pride. While larger Pride celebrations such as those in Victoria are more corporate and party-focused, Pride in 100 Mile House is about connecting people and making them feel accepted.

“That’s the main thing, there’s a connection people feel from knowing they’re not alone in their experience,” Zezza said. “That draws people together and I think that’s important as a community.”

Those looking to get involved in Pride this year can reach out to Zezza at 100milepride@gmail.com.



