Philip Konrad has organized all seven of 100 Mile House’s Parkinson’s Superwalks.

100 Mile Parkinson’s Superwalk raises $3,100

The event drew just over 40 participants and four dogs

Just over 40 people attended 100 Mile House’s seventh annual Parkinson’s Superwalk last Saturday.

The walk is held each year to raise awareness and money for research into helping cure Parkinson’s disease, a neurodegenerative brain disorder with no known cure. This year 100 Mile’s event, held in Centennial Park, raised $3,100 head organizer Philip Konrad said.

“We had a good turnout this year and we’ll do better next year. I’m taking advice from people on what I should do next year,” Konrad remarked. “An addition that was suggested is putting signs up by the entrance to the park and giving out more invitations (to help spread the word) I had one person phone me this year who has never heard of the walk and he’s got Parkinson’s.”

This year Marilyn Vinson helped Konrad organize the event. She thanked everyone who came out to the walk, noting that those with Parkinson’s need all the support they can get.

“The Parkinson’s Superwalk is the most important fundraiser and awareness tool we have. We need awareness, the more we can create the more support we will have in British Columbia and Canada,” Vinson said. “The Parkinson Society British Columbia’s mission is to create awareness and lobby for better medical treatment for those with Parkinson’s.”

Vinson noted that the society also supports over 50 Parkinson’s support groups across British Columbia. Anyone interested in joining 100 Mile House’s support group is invited to reach out to Konrad at 250-395-3925.


The Even Keel Band performs life at the seventh annual 100 Mile House Parkinson’s Superwalk. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Just over 40 people came out to 100 Mile House’s seventh annual Parkinson’s Superwalk in Centennial Park last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

June White (left) and her husband Don White led 100 Mile House’s seventh annual Parkinson’s Superwalk along with lead organizer Philip Konrad. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Marilyn Vinson and Mary Carson march in 100 Mile House’s seventh annual Parkinson’s Superwalk in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)

