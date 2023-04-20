100 Mile Outriders select logo contest winner

The new logo for the 100 MIle and District Outriders, which was created by local artist Bronwyn Begg. (Photo submitted)

After 30 years, the 100 Mile and District Outriders have a new modern logo.

Outriders secretary Danita McLaren said they received 14 submissions for their logo redesign contest earlier this year. She said this was more than they expected and that while most of the submissions were local, they also received one design from the Philippines.

“We were very impressed with how many choices we had. Nobody expected the turnout we did. It was really nice,” McLaren said.

Many of the designs were hand drawn, with some incorporating riders and others just using horses. All of the submissions were fantastic and made choosing the winner a tough choice, she added.

“We tried to deal with it at an executive meeting but there were so many tough decisions to make, so we sent them out to the whole membership and had everybody vote via email,” McLaren said. “We had a really good turnout for voting as well, and it was pretty much a landslide win for the winning logo.”

McLaren said the Outriders’ membership selected the design submitted by Lac La Hache artist Bronwyn Begg. The logo is a simple design incorporating a horse head into the O in Outriders using only black-and-white. That simple approach and the fact the O could be used on its own is what gave Begg’s design the winning edge, McLaren said.

Begg said she entered the contest on a whim after finding it on Facebook. She spent a day designing the logo using her own photos of rodeos and horses as a reference.

“I saw it and thought it would be fun, so I just sat down and started mucking around,” Begg said. “It evolved from what I originally sat down to do because I originally thought to do a horse and a rider. No matter what I did with it, it was overwhelming the name of the Outriders, so I wanted to incorporate something that wouldn’t obliterate the name and could also work as a standalone.”

After finding some stylized ideas online, Begg toned it down and traced a horse head into the O.

Winning came as a pleasant surprise, Begg said, especially considering how many talented artists live in the South Cariboo. She said it’s humbling and a bit embarrassing to know that her logo will go on to be used for years to come

In addition to the bragging rights, Begg won a $100 VISA Gift Card and a free membership to the Outriders. However, she said she has asked the Outriders to give her winnings to a young person looking to join the club instead.

“Give the prize to a kid or someone who would like to be a member of the club. If there is somebody who could use it or need it I’d like to see it go to somebody who can actually make use of it,” Begg said.

Begg’s logo will now become the new public face of the Outriders effective immediately, McLaren said.

“Everybody is super excited about it. We can’t wait to get it on some swag and we have been holding off on some new signage until we had this, so everyone is just willing to go with it,” McLaren said. “As we replace signage it will go on there, and any new communications will have it.”



