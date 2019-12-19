One of the new signs on the kids’ Adventure Trail which was just installed. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile Nordics to celebrate all things light

‘We put a lot of creativity into this event’

The 100 Mile Nordics club is looking to celebrate all things light during their upcoming celebration on Dec. 21.

“We wanted to have a recognition ceremony for our new lighting system at the beginning of the season,” said Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, an organizer for the Nordics Solstice Celebration of Light. “Timing-wise with the solstice falling on a Saturday and the amount of fun we had during the Santa Claus Parade, we decided to keep the fun going.”

The event begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 21) and runs until 8 p.m. Vance-Lundsbye said the event is for families and kids of all ages, whether people are new to skiing or not. There will be music throughout the evening and food available to purchase. Residents can take a walk through an ice candle labyrinth up to the Beanstalk Cabin for Christmas treats and carols.

The Viking ship will be dressed for Christmas as well as a Scandinavian Christmas setup for photos. If weather permits, trail passes will be free for the evening and there will be skis available to rent in all sizes.

The “button-pushing” of the new lighting system will commence at 4:30 p.m.

“I think people are going to be amazed at the quality of trails, the lodge and the new lighting system,” said Vance-Lundsbye. “We put a lot of creativity into this event and it is going to be magical.”

Vance-Lundsbye said the Nordics tried to base everything around being environmentally friendly.

“We made this giant Swedish Christmas goat out of found brush material.”

The goat is a Swedish symbol of starting the Christmas season. Each year in Sweden, the town Gävle (yeah-vleh) will burn a straw statue of a goat. The Nordics ran with the idea and created their own version of this Swedish Christmas tradition.

The burning of the goat will begin around 7:30 p.m.

“We are looking forward to seeing the community come out and celebrate with our club,” said Vance-Lundsbye. “We wanted the event to be something for people of all ages to enjoy.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

