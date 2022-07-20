100 Mile Model Flyers to host Summer Fun Fly

A model airplane soars in the sky above 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) During Hot July Nights dozens of people turned out to the 100 Mile Model Flyers’ live demonstration at the 100 Mile House Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A model plane comes in for a landing on the runway of the 100 Mile House Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 100 Mile Model Flyers club member Sheldon Jeffrey instals a new battery in his plane last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) John Code, treasurer for the 100 Mile Model Flyers, tracks his plane during a demonstration flight at the 100 Mile House Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) John Code, treasurer for the 100 Mile Model Flyers, tracks his plane during a demonstration flight at the 100 Mile House Airport. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Model planes will fly in the skies of 100 Mile House this weekend.

The 100 Mile Model Flyers are hosting their annual Summer Fun Fly on July 23-24.

Treasurer John Code said they’re expecting to welcome dozens of model pilots from six clubs across B.C. to fly off the runway at the 100 Mile House Airport.

“We’re really looking forward to getting this Fun Fly up and running again,” Code said. “This year we’re hoping we’ll get some people from the public to come and watch. We have a couple of guys coming from out of town with the jets and a lot of larger airplanes, so we hope to have a good weekend of flying.”

Admission for the general public is a Toonie each, which will go towards supporting the club. Those who pay will get to check out the various models of electric, nitro and jet planes up close and watch them take off and fly. The club has partnered with the District of 100 Mile House.

The club, which has about 20 members, flies every Sunday during the summer at the 100 Mile Snowmobile Club on Ainsworth Road. Newcomers are welcome.

“If you have any interest in aviation (the Fun Fly) is a good chance to come out and see our sport and talk to some of the pilots,” Code said. “If you’re really interested we can tell you how to get into the hobby.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

