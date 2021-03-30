100 Mile Lions Val Clemont and Wendy Johnson are preparing to kick off a cash lottery to help raise funds for the community. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile Lions Val Clemont and Wendy Johnson are preparing to kick off a cash lottery to help raise funds for the community. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).

100 Mile Lions launch cash lottery

$10,000 in prizes are up for grabs.

The 100 Mile House Lions are holding a cash lottery draw – with $10,000 in prizes – to help raise funds for the community.

Just 2,000 tickets will be available in the lottery, which runs from April 1-Aug. 14 and has three prizes up for grabs: $7,000, $2,000 and $1,000. The fundraiser will help boost the club’s coffers after its usual boat raffle, November auction, Easter egg hunt and other events were put on hold as a result of the pandemic.

Tickets can be bought from any Lions’ member or from Midori Day Spa, Exquisite Florals and Gifts and the Free Press. Lions members will also set up booths at Save-On-Foods and FreshCo when they are able to get a spot.

“The whole concept of the Lions is we’re a service club and we’re here to help the community,” said past-president Val Clemont. “We get money from the community but it goes back into the community. It’s been a tough year but our club has managed to stay connected.”

The club is involved in providing funding for everything from grad scholarships at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary to helping people in need, such as supporting sick children who have to go to Children’s Hospital. The Lions also help fund organizations such as the South Cariboo Hospital Foundation and 100 Mile Hospice and have been involved in developing amenities such as Centennial Park and the district soccer fields.

The 100 Mile Lions, which has about 32 members, is currently the most active club in the South Cariboo, which also includes Forest Grove and 108 Mile Ranch, Clemont said. The Interlakes and Clinton clubs have shut down although Clemont said with more people moving to Clinton recently there may be interest in resurrecting that club.

The 100 Mile club has been staying connected during the pandemic by holding some of its meetings through Zoom. A virtual Zone meeting with Lions from around the U.S., B.C. and other parts of the world was slated for Saturday morning. Wendy Johnson, the local Lions’ publicist, said the virtual meetings give them an idea of how the other clubs, such as those functioning and to stay connected.

