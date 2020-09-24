Library Shelby Powell is happy to welcome patrons back the 100 Mile Branch of the Cariboo Regional Library (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Library reopens

It’s a new chapter at the 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library.

It’s a new chapter at the 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library.

The library reopened Tuesday but with new COVID-19 precautions in place, including a greeter at the door with hand sanitizer, physical distancing protocols in place and a 10-person limit in the building at any one time. Chairs and tables have also been removed, librarian Shelby Powell said, to encourage people to take their books or other materials and “enjoy them at home.” Library hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

“We want everyone to be able to browse for what they want to take out but we want it to be a short visit,” Powell said. “We’ve missed having the public around.”

During the past six months, library staff has been busy making internal lists – for example, Canadian authors – to help patrons find what they’re looking for.

The library has also been equipped with a glassed-in circulation desk while staff will wear masks and gloves while handling materials.

Signage has also been posted to outline the measures taken. These include not allowing unattended children in the library at this time, while users must reserve the one computer available for a maximum of 45 minutes. Users who touch an item but decide not to check it out can leave it in a quarantine bin, where it will remain for 72 hours before going back on the shelf. Some collections, such as newspapers and archival materials, will not be available at this time.

Those wishing to get new library cards are encouraged to do so over the phone and pick it up at the branch to limit physical interactions.

All in-library programming remains cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on available digital programming can be found on the branch’s Facebook page.

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spruce Hill Resort shut down for not following COVID-19 protocols

Just Posted

100 Mile Library reopens

It’s a new chapter at the 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library.

Spruce Hill Resort shut down for not following COVID-19 protocols

Guests told to leave immediately Wednesday evening, owner insists shutdown only temporary.

Fire hose testing, pump refresher successful

South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department pressure-tested all of the department’s spare fire hose.

Mt. Timothy anticipates one of its busiest seasons

General manager Walter Bramsleven said the ski hill has improved its facilities and infrastructure.

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving:’ Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

In all, COVID-19 has killed about 9,250 people in Canada

Closed Canfor mill at Vavenby sold to B.C. entrepreneur

From forestry to tech and trades

Four more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

There are 31 active cases in isolation in the health region

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Most Read