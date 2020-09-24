100 Mile Library reopens

It’s a new chapter at the 100 Mile branch of the Cariboo Regional District Library.

The library reopened Tuesday but with new COVID-19 precautions in place, including a greeter at the door with hand sanitizer, physical distancing protocols in place and a 10-person limit in the building at any one time. Chairs and tables have also been removed, librarian Shelby Powell said, to encourage people to take their books or other materials and “enjoy them at home.” Library hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

“We want everyone to be able to browse for what they want to take out but we want it to be a short visit,” Powell said. “We’ve missed having the public around.”

During the past six months, library staff has been busy making internal lists – for example, Canadian authors – to help patrons find what they’re looking for.

The library has also been equipped with a glassed-in circulation desk while staff will wear masks and gloves while handling materials.

Signage has also been posted to outline the measures taken. These include not allowing unattended children in the library at this time, while users must reserve the one computer available for a maximum of 45 minutes. Users who touch an item but decide not to check it out can leave it in a quarantine bin, where it will remain for 72 hours before going back on the shelf. Some collections, such as newspapers and archival materials, will not be available at this time.

Those wishing to get new library cards are encouraged to do so over the phone and pick it up at the branch to limit physical interactions.

All in-library programming remains cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on available digital programming can be found on the branch’s Facebook page.

