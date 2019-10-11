Colin Wells, Lauren and Danielle Parkins just finished their ride in the plane above the South Cariboo for the 100 Mile Flying Club’s sixth annual Kids Fun Fly Day on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event was free for students in Grade 7 to 12.

100 Mile House students take flight for annual fly day

It was clear skies to take flight for the 100 Mile House Flying Club’s Sixth Annual Kids Fun Fly Day on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For some South Cariboo students, it was their first time being inside of a plane, let alone in the sky.

“It’s really to spark an interest in aviation,” said Frank Schlueter, the club’s president. “Not everyone is built to be a pilot, but there are many avenues in the field of aviation such as aircraft maintenance or engineer. There is a lot of opportunities these days.”

In groups of three, local elementary and high school students took turns going up in the air to fly over the 100 Mile House area, generally, for 20 minutes at a time.

Before buckling in, students had some ground schooling with club member Marcus Springman. The students learned about the theory of flight, engines and aircraft safety.

Schlueter said the kids seem to be super exhilarated each year.

“We try to find out where the kids live whether its 100 Mile, Lac la Hache, Bridge Lake and come up with a route and the pilot will show them their backyard.”

The sixth annual event drew in roughly 50 kids and their families. At the end of the flight, the students were awarded a certificate from their pilot, as a keepsake.

Leighton and Lochlan Grieve are two local students who have never flown in a plane before. Their mother, Kathy Grieve, said the boys were counting down the days leading up to the event.

“It’s so exciting,” she said. “It makes such a huge difference, especially for a small town like ours. It’s wonderful.”

Some students might not have the chance to travel by plane or even take a ride in one. While the event is an educational tool, it also offers kids a chance to try something they might not have otherwise been able to.

Throughout the day, the club provided roughly 20 flights for local students.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural
Next story
Young pedestrian struck while riding bike near Pizza Man is “okay”

Just Posted

How will you cook a turkey this Thanksgiving?

Blaine Trombley 100 Mile Elementary “In my classroom, I have a book… Continue reading

Smiles abound: Tim Horton’s cookie campaign raises $5,222 for local food bank

‘We had quite a nice increase this year’

100 Mile House students take flight for annual fly day

It was clear skies to take flight for the 100 Mile House… Continue reading

Parkside showcase will explore life, death and after death

‘I believe that life and death are a process’

Young pedestrian struck while riding bike near Pizza Man is “okay”

The driver was ticketed on site

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angles ring

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural

Chester Mortensen lost his wife Sheila to breast cancer in March

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

Most Read