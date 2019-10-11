100 Mile House students take flight for annual fly day

Colin Wells, Lauren and Danielle Parkins just finished their ride in the plane above the South Cariboo for the 100 Mile Flying Club’s sixth annual Kids Fun Fly Day on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event was free for students in Grade 7 to 12.

It was clear skies to take flight for the 100 Mile House Flying Club’s Sixth Annual Kids Fun Fly Day on Saturday, Oct. 5.

For some South Cariboo students, it was their first time being inside of a plane, let alone in the sky.

“It’s really to spark an interest in aviation,” said Frank Schlueter, the club’s president. “Not everyone is built to be a pilot, but there are many avenues in the field of aviation such as aircraft maintenance or engineer. There is a lot of opportunities these days.”

In groups of three, local elementary and high school students took turns going up in the air to fly over the 100 Mile House area, generally, for 20 minutes at a time.

Before buckling in, students had some ground schooling with club member Marcus Springman. The students learned about the theory of flight, engines and aircraft safety.

Schlueter said the kids seem to be super exhilarated each year.

“We try to find out where the kids live whether its 100 Mile, Lac la Hache, Bridge Lake and come up with a route and the pilot will show them their backyard.”

The sixth annual event drew in roughly 50 kids and their families. At the end of the flight, the students were awarded a certificate from their pilot, as a keepsake.

Leighton and Lochlan Grieve are two local students who have never flown in a plane before. Their mother, Kathy Grieve, said the boys were counting down the days leading up to the event.

“It’s so exciting,” she said. “It makes such a huge difference, especially for a small town like ours. It’s wonderful.”

Some students might not have the chance to travel by plane or even take a ride in one. While the event is an educational tool, it also offers kids a chance to try something they might not have otherwise been able to.

Throughout the day, the club provided roughly 20 flights for local students.

