100 Mile House Shrine club dinner a group effort

Organizers say it feels to good to know they are helping children and their families in need

In the background of the hall are the ladies who work alongside the Shriners to put the Big Country Shrine Club’s Prime Rib and King Crab Dinner Auction on. Their contribution is invaluable, say the Shrine club members. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Tickets for the Big Country Shrine Club’s 2024 Prime Rib and King Crab Dinner Auction are almost sold out a year in advance.

As people were leaving the 2023 dinner on April 1 they were reserving their tables for 2024 as they walked out the door said Norma Clancy, one of the event organizers (alongside Cindy Brown, Sue Brown, Shirley Canning, Uta Hoffman and Elaine Cawley).

“It’s very satisfying,” she said, looking out at the crowd on the night of the event, which she described as a successful evening.

“All these people have donated and taken the time to come knowing that all the profit is going to go to helping transport children to the hospital,” said Norma.

An online blog by Bloomerang, a creator of management software for non-profit organizations, defines volunteerism in part by saying “Volunteers help change the lives of those in their community as a social responsibility rather than receiving a financial reward.”

Norma said the Shriners have some local children they are assisting at this time. “It’s good to know that their parents aren’t going to have to pay for transportation, food, meals; nothing from the time they leave home until they get home. It costs the family nothing.”

While the role that the Shriners themselves play in the charity event is well known, many of them feel that it is the women working behind the scenes who are deserving of being acknowledged.

“All the stuff you saw set up was done by the ladies. And all the paperwork was done by the ladies. Without them, this wouldn’t happen either,” said Shriner’s club president Glen Clancy. The comment was echoed by other Shrine members.

“My wife (Norma) said that the ladies do the brain work and us guys do the brawn,” added Glen.

Norma is quick to downplay the ladies’ level of contribution, saying that it takes away from all the work done by the men.

“The guys do all the phoning, they get all the gifts, all the donations, they sell all the tickets and then when they’ve done all that, the women take over the paperwork.”

Part of this involves deciding what goes in the 50/50 baskets and what will go in the auction. Then they decide what will be silent and what will be auctioned off live, and create the bidding sheets.

She agreed that it is quite a job, but added “If the guys didn’t get the stuff then we wouldn’t have anything to set up.”

There are many people who work in the background at events like this, she noted. Donna Barnett is the auctioneer for the night, but she is also deserving of recognition for the work she does beforehand.

“Not only is she our auctioneer but we held some meetings in her office and she helps us with a lot of the stuff. She was there Friday night helping set up and she was there Saturday afternoon too.”

Glen said that on the night of the dinner, Norma is the one who runs the show once the dinner starts. “She’s the lady right at the front door and keeping an eye on everybody and telling everybody what jobs they have to do.”

He pointed out that some of the volunteers drive six or seven hours to come up from Vancouver to give the local club a hand, as the 100 Mile branch is so small. Other volunteers come down from the Williams Lake Shriners Club.

“If we didn’t have that help, we couldn’t do it.”

Glen remembers one time in the early years of the dinner when everyone was still learning their roles.

“The ladies hadn’t done it many times so they didn’t really know what they were doing and my wife was in the hospital,” he said. “She went to the doctor and he said ‘You can go out for a couple of hours but then you’ve got to come back and get your shots again and then you can go back for a while and you’ve got to be back by a certain time.’ So she was in and out of the hospital helping.”

The satisfaction of seeing all the people who have come out and supported them is immense, said Norma. “Once the night of the auction comes, we’re sighing with relief then,” she laughed.



