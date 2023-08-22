From the Free Press Archives

100 Mile House residents felt a campsite and a pool would be two things that would attract tourists

39 YEARS AGO (1984): 100 Mile House residents felt a campsite and a pool would be two things that would attract tourists to stay in the village. This was the initial response to a phone interview conducted by Alderman Carol Pitkin’s Tourism Committee. The survey was conducted by village employee Joyce Fraser who said the response had been good. When questioned by the newspaper she’d said she had spoken to 39 people. “Most of the people I have spoken to think we have a great little town.” The survey was to be completed by Aug. 15.

29 YEARS AGO (1994): Firefighters were called to put out a fire about two miles from town along Horse Lake Road after a transformer blew. BC Hydro district manager Rod Haddad said the fire from the transformer “arced and caught the ground on fire.” About 200 sq. ft. of grass around the base of the pole was doused. He said the lineman suspected the transformer might have been hit by lightning in the past. About 2.400 customers were out of power for around 30-40 minutes.

19 YEARS AGO (2004): The summer reading program went on a road trip so children in Forest Grove could participate. Coordinator Julie Baker of the program Anything Can Happen When You Read was at the Forest Grove Library on Aug. 25. The free session was open to children aged three to 12 and took place from 10 a.m. to noon. “We’ll be making some crafts and playing games, and I’ll be reading to them,” Baker explained. She kept quiet about what the crafts were going to be. “It will be a surprise,” she quipped. People could call the 100 Mile Public Library for more information.

9 YEARS AGO (2014): The 100 Mile House RCMP partnered with the Canim Lake Wellness Centre to host a mini canoe trip at the Canim Lake Resort. Around 50 Canim Lake residents attended over the two-day period. Roughly half the participants were young people between four and 20 years of age. A good time was had by all exploring the wonders of nature and socializing during the event. Food was provided on both days by the Wellness Centre. The RCMP and Canim Lake Wellness thanked all of the people involved for their support and for volunteering their time to make the event happen.

