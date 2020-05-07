Elsarose Bryant. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile House patient looks for more plus-sized hospital gowns

‘It’s demoralizing when you feel like crap anyway not to have a gown that fits you’

COVID-19 has highlighted how hospitals can sometimes lack essential items like masks but when one 100 Mile House resident realized there was a lack of plus-sized gowns, she decided to do something about it.

Elsarose Bryant has lived in the 100 Mile Area for more than 20 years now, where she said she’s come to enjoy the sense of community that prevails the area. A longtime quilter and sewer, Bryant enjoys gifting her creations to members of the local community.

This 71-year-old retired bookkeeper was just recently released from the 100 Mile & District Hospital after a 30-day stay due to a case of severe blood poisoning. Bryant said she is a large woman and during her stay she realized that they had very few hospital gowns that would fit her and those they did have were rather old. After a brief stay in Kamloops, she was able to snag an extra one and take it back with her to 100 Mile House in the ambulance, which helped the situation some.

“There’s a lot of large people here in town, men and women, and it’s demoralizing when you feel like crap anyway not to have a gown that fits you,” Bryant said. “It’s hard on the nurses because their whole purpose is to help and when they can’t even put something on you it makes them feel bad and you can see it in their faces.”

Once Bryant felt well enough to get on a computer in late April, she put out a call on Facebook to seamstresses to make some gowns for the hospital to store for patients like her. It was well-received and inspired a local seniors’ home to donate a couple of extra-large gowns to the hospital and others to start making their own gowns.

Seeing this response made her feel pretty good and supported her belief in the generosity of people in the 100 Mile House area. When she herself is well enough to sew, she intends to make a few herself using a pattern you can find online by Googling gown patterns. Due to its size, she feels the 100 Mile Hospital already is busy enough getting the other supplies they need, so she feels this is a good way for the community to support them in supporting the community.

This is especially important now with the threat of COVID-19 still fresh in everyone’s mind. Bryant said it puts tremendous pressure on the nurses and doctors but despite the healthcare professionals all still work so hard every day.

“They are very positive with the patients, I think that they do a remarkable job considering the pressure they’re under,” Bryant said. “When seven o’clock comes and the horns are honking and the bells are whistling it makes all of the nurses smile and it gives them a little lift.”

Interior Health says that while they really appreciate the offer, hospital gowns must meet certain specific standards so donated ones wouldn’t be acceptable. They add they are able to order all sizes of gowns as needed.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cariboo 4-H Clubs committed to continuing their projects during COVID-19

Just Posted

Tsq’escenemc praying for water levels to soon recede in South Cariboo

A secondary back road has been upgraded for traffic

100 Mile House patient looks for more plus-sized hospital gowns

‘It’s demoralizing when you feel like crap anyway not to have a gown that fits you’

Metalocalypstick 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19

This year would have marked the fifth annual time this festival has been held

Fire chief reminds public about burning ban after responding to brush fire

‘Crews observed a small grass fire that was caused by the owner of the property burning brush’

NDIT to fund three Regional Business Liaisons in Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet

Program seeks to offset stress and offer one-on-one business support, says CEO

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Most Read