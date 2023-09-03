100 Mile House Parkinson’s Superwalk on September 9

All are welcome to attend the event in Centennial Park

The entire community is invited to participate in the seventh annual Parkinson’s Superwalk in Centennial Park.

Lead organizer Philip Konrad said registration for the walk begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 near Centennial Park’s parking lot. The walk itself around Centennial Park kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and he is hoping for a large turnout.

“One of our former members called it a super saunter. It’s pretty short, people shouldn’t be scared off by the word walk,” Konrad said.

The Superwalk is held annually to raise money and awareness about the impacts of Parkinson’s Disease on those who live with it. Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological disorder that affects parts of the brain that control movement causing tremors, stiffness and slowness. Despite being the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, after Alzheimer’s, there remains no cure for it.

This year Konrad is asking people to bring their own T-shirts as the Parkinson Society of British Columbia was unable to provide any this year. He added that participants can register and raise money online as well, though he welcomes donations at the walk itself.

“If you want to financially support people with Parkinson’s we welcome you. We have stickers so you can write who you’re walking for whether they’re friends or family,” Konrad said.

Following the walk Konrad remarked there will be door prizes, refreshments and live music courtesy of the Even Keel Band and Friends, who start playing at 12:30 p.m.

In October, Konrad said he plans to get 100 Mile House’s Parkinson’s support group back up and running.

He welcomes anyone interested in joining the group or taking part in the walk to reach out to him at 250-395-3925.



