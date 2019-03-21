100 Mile House Nordics celebrate a successful season with St. Patrick’s Day party

‘Overall the club enjoyed an incredibly successful season despite a slow start to winter.’

Jaxson LeClair plays with a hula hoop at the Nordics’ St. Paddy’s Day party on March 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Nordics club celebrated the end of their skill development program on St. Paddy’s Day with a party and skis and snowshoes.

“The St. Partick’s Day party was my idea. I did it as a way to gather a few members together for a fun afternoon,” said Craig Davidiuk, public relations for the club. “There are a lot of new members this year so we wanted to find a fun way to get our membership out to mingle.”

According to Davidiuk, it wasn’t a heavily organized event. However, a potluck lunch was included and there was music playing outside as well as inside the lodge. Kids and parents also played with hula hoops, frisbees and a soccer ball.

“The skills development program nearly doubled in size this year. Last year we had around 10 kids. This year we were closer to 20 on some days,” said Davidiuk about the program. “What’s amazing about it, is parents can take turns helping the class and skiing with other parents, share a potluck supper on Thursdays and meet lots of people.”

The Nordics also had a number of things to celebrate this year, in addition to the growth of the skills development program.

“Overall, the club enjoyed an incredibly successful season despite a slow start to winter. Even with a shorter season our sales in tickets, rentals, and food/beverage are up this year,” said Davidiuk.

The club started off the season by winning the Cross Country BC membership contest for their group. They also had the highest growth by percentage group in B.C.

Davidiuk also said the club notices a huge increase in new users and skiers, lots of requests for adult lessons and coach certifications.

“We are hoping to grow our skills programs but could still use more coaches,” he said, mentioning the club pays for coaching certification costs.

The club also renovated their kitchen, redesigned their website and social media presence and will begin construction on a new lighting system next year.

They also have plans to develop a sponsorship program and network with more local tourism properties.

“We have a long-term goal to re-establish racing at our club and that requires members and coaches. Membership growth will continue to be a high priority.”

Three board members – Collen Ellens, Barb and Mike Matfin have also left the club. Their positions are open and if anyone is interested in them can reach out to the club on their website or Facebook page for more information.

Other St Patrick’s Day events around the South Cariboo included multiple dances and dinners.

Juliette LeClair plays with a hula hoop at the Nordics’ St. Paddy’s Day party on March 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Tom Puckett gets ready to do a little skiing in his green attire during St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 at the 100 Mile Nordics Club. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Tom Puckett, Nicole Richardson and Karen Johnson-Puckett at the Nordics’ St. Paddy’s Day party on March 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Karen Johnson-Puckett lets out her inner Irish at the St. Paddy’s Day party the 100 Mile Nordics Club had on March 17. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.