100 Mile House Lions Club dinner raises over $15,000

Ron Graves, a Lions Club member, eliminating players from ‘Pick of the Litter’ during the Annual Famous Lions Club Dinner and Auction on Nov. 2. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 100 Mile House Lions Club raised over $15,000 at their Annual Dinner and Auction on Nov. 2.

“It went fantastic, absolutely unbelievable. The room was full, the people were buying and the donations from our community – they never cease to amaze. They believe in this community so strongly and they all continue to support it,” said Val Clemont, president of the club.

According to Clemont, 135 people attended the event and called it a “full house.”

The attendees played a lot of games including one called ‘Pick of the Litter,’ which Clemont said was one of her highlights of the night.

The game involves a deck of cards, with 52 cards cut in half given to each attendee who bought one. An announcer (Ron Graves, a Lions Club member) then draws one half of the card and works to eliminate everyone who has the wrong card to find out the winner.

The winner was Tamara Van Loon, who got to pick whatever auction item on the floor she wanted as the winner. She chose the mystery treasure chest.

“It was gorgeous. Everybody was just having fun with that one. It was the highlight of the night for sure,” said Clemont. “Lots of fun with the games and all the things that went on. It was a very lovely evening.”

Diane Collens, the treasurer of the Lions, also mentioned another highlight.

“As always, B.J.’s [Donuts] donated half a dozen cinnamon buns and they sold for $160.”

She also mentioned that a lot of prints and pictures donated to the event sold very well.

“It was just a great night and we are so thankful for the community support and how the businesses are so generous to us every year and the people that come are just so supportive of our event and community,” said Collens.

All proceeds from the event go back into the community through various Lions Club projects and activities.

