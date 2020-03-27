100 Mile House FreshCo selling Girl Guide Cookies

If you were missing the opportunity to buy Girl Guide Cookies, look no further then 100 Mile House’s new FreshCo where owner Daniel Broddy has stepped up and bought 200 cases from the local guides.

Broddy has been the franchise owner of the new FreshCo since it’s opening in February of this year. Previously, he owned the Safeway franchise after moving to 100 Mile House with his family just over a year ago. When not working at the store he also does his best to help out the 100 Mile House Foodbank and the Hillside Community Church through volunteering.

“When they closed the Safeway store in October we decided we wanted to stay here and be a part of the community so we made a bid to own this FreshCo franchise,” Broddy said. “My goal is not just to be a grocer but also a part of the community that supports it.”

Despite COVID-19, he said so far running FrechCo has been great as the customers have loved the updates to the store and their new model of doing things which includes lower prices and a guarantee on both the freshness and availability of food. Unfortunately, some of these guarantees have been under restrictions lately, due to panic buying caused by COVID-19, Broddy said.

Grocery stores are not the only ones who have been impacted by COVID-19, obviously, and recently Broddy heard that the Girl Guides, across the country, were struggling as they are unable to sell their iconic cookies through their usual door-to-door fundraiser. Looking at ways to help them, Broddy figured he could just simply buy the cookies off them and sell them in-store at the same price.

“That way they don’t suffer without being able to sell them and people can still buy the cookies to cause I know everyone looks forward to them every year,” Broddy said.

Last week he bought 200 cases from local Guide leader Bernice Enns for $5 a case, the same amount he’s selling them for at FreshCo. Broddy set up the display on Thursday, March 26 and said he was already receiving comments on it from his patrons who thought it was cool.

During times like these, Broddy feels it’s important to find ways to support organizations like the Girl Guides and small businesses that may be hurt by the virus. It may look different from case to case, but he feels there’s always something you can do to help people out.

Another new thing he’s introduced to the store, due to COVID-19, is a new time each day for seniors and those unable to access a grocery store the chance to phone in grocery orders, 7 to 10 a.m. each day. Broddy said staff will then shop the order and wait for a family friend or neighbour to come by to pay for it and pick it up. Anyone interested can call 250-395-4952 and ask for customer service.

“It’s a weird time right now so let’s just see what we can do to help,” Broddy said.



