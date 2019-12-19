100 Mile House food bank hands out hundreds of hampers

‘It feels really good to be able to do this’

The District of 100 Mile Food Bank handed out approximately 200 Christmas hampers within the first three hours of operation on Dec. 17. Danny Williams, a food bank volunteer is pictured filling more hampers for the second wave of residents. See page A2. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

A sense of pride could be felt inside the District of 100 Mile’s Food Bank as volunteers prepared, served and instilled the holiday spirit in local residents, one hamper at a time.

In a couple of hours, the food bank had served more than 200 Christmas hampers and was expected to surpass 300 before the day was over.

Applicants are classified into four groups – A1, B2, B3 and C12. The A1 group is for individuals seeking a hamper, B2 and B3 are for families of two or more and the C group is for families with five or more members. Families in groups C and B received a turkey with hamper.

Individuals were receiving a chicken or ham in their hamper.

“It feels really good to be able to do this,” said Bob Hicks, who’s been the executive director for nearly 40 years. “I have been doing this for so long and I look forward to this time of the year.”

A Christmas hamper contains various non-perishable items. This year, those items included granola bars, pancake mix spices, coffee, juice and more. As residents approached the front counter, they were being handed soap and toothpaste. They were then given a ticket which determined what size hamper to receive. The hampers also included a carton of eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables.

“If I didn’t enjoy this, I don’t think I would have been here this long,” said Hicks. “We have a good crew here. It’s a lot of fun and we enjoy it.”

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., residents who were not registered for a hamper could still receive one.

Beyond that, the food bank was also handing out toys for children. Last week, the Free Press witnessed the heaping pile of toys and by 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 nearly half were gone.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.