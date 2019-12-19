The District of 100 Mile Food Bank handed out approximately 200 Christmas hampers within the first three hours of operation on Dec. 17. Danny Williams, a food bank volunteer is pictured filling more hampers for the second wave of residents. See page A2. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House food bank hands out hundreds of hampers

‘It feels really good to be able to do this’

A sense of pride could be felt inside the District of 100 Mile’s Food Bank as volunteers prepared, served and instilled the holiday spirit in local residents, one hamper at a time.

In a couple of hours, the food bank had served more than 200 Christmas hampers and was expected to surpass 300 before the day was over.

Applicants are classified into four groups – A1, B2, B3 and C12. The A1 group is for individuals seeking a hamper, B2 and B3 are for families of two or more and the C group is for families with five or more members. Families in groups C and B received a turkey with hamper.

Individuals were receiving a chicken or ham in their hamper.

“It feels really good to be able to do this,” said Bob Hicks, who’s been the executive director for nearly 40 years. “I have been doing this for so long and I look forward to this time of the year.”

A Christmas hamper contains various non-perishable items. This year, those items included granola bars, pancake mix spices, coffee, juice and more. As residents approached the front counter, they were being handed soap and toothpaste. They were then given a ticket which determined what size hamper to receive. The hampers also included a carton of eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables.

“If I didn’t enjoy this, I don’t think I would have been here this long,” said Hicks. “We have a good crew here. It’s a lot of fun and we enjoy it.”

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., residents who were not registered for a hamper could still receive one.

Beyond that, the food bank was also handing out toys for children. Last week, the Free Press witnessed the heaping pile of toys and by 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 nearly half were gone.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
90 attend Watch Lake/Green Lake Community Association’s Christmas dinner

Just Posted

100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall weighs in on 2019

Mayor Mitch Campsall is weighing in on the year for the District… Continue reading

100 Mile House food bank hands out hundreds of hampers

‘It feels really good to be able to do this’

Early morning fire claimed mobile home in 71 Mile Subdivision

Nine members of the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department (70MHVFD) responded… Continue reading

Growing White-tailed deer population prompts possible antlerless LEH for 2020

White-tailed deer are being seen more frequently and in new areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin

EDITORIAL: Conservative Party has to worry about more than replacing Scheer

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Up to 60 cm of snow expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Most Read