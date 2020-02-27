100 Mile Fire Rescue, led by Chief Roger Hollander (middle), donated the proceeds of their 2020 Fire Calander to the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the 100 Mile House Hospice Society. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile House Free Press)

100 Mile House Fire-Rescue donates 100 per cent of firefighter calendar to two local organizations

The South Cariboo Health Foundation and the 100 Mile House Hospice Society received $2,500 each

The 100 Mile House Fire Rescue donated $2,500 to the South Cariboo Health Foundation and the 100 Mile House Hospice Society each on Feb. 20 outside of the 100 Mile House and District General Hospital.

The funds came from their 2020 Firefighter Calendar, which featured personnel in poses which may ignite some people’s burning desires, which were sold for $20 at various locations.

“100 per cent of the profits went to both organizations,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander, who decided not to pose for the calendar except in a group photo. “We are very proud of the firefighters for putting that together. Thanks to the public too, [we] definitely want to make sure the public gets their thanks and support because if it wasn’t for them buying the calendars, we wouldn’t have this money.”

