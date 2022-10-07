100 Mile House Elementary students enjoyed a chainsaw carving demonstration

Carver Spirit Dean Gilpin draws a face on a pumpkin to carve at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin blackens the eyes of an owl he carved. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Elementary students Devlin Walker (left) and Mason Grabowiecki (right) hold an owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk enjoyed the chainsaw carving exhibition by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Livia Szatmari (left) and Kayla McLellend hug the owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Madilynn Parker (left), Emrys Kirchhof (centre) and Ava Rywaczuk (right) hold the carvings donated to the school by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk holding the owl and butterfly carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin at 100 Mile Elementary School last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Emrys Kirchhof stands in front of a dreamcatcher display with one of the carvings done by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Madilynn Parker holds a pair of bears created at a chainsaw carving demonstration at 100 Mile Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students at 100 Mile House Elementary school watch Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin carve wood into animals. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)