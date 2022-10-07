100 Mile House Elementary students enjoyed a chainsaw carving demonstration

Carver Spirit Dean Gilpin draws a face on a pumpkin to carve at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Carver Spirit Dean Gilpin draws a face on a pumpkin to carve at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin blackens the eyes of an owl he carved. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin blackens the eyes of an owl he carved. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Elementary students Devlin Walker (left) and Mason Grabowiecki (right) hold an owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House Elementary students Devlin Walker (left) and Mason Grabowiecki (right) hold an owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Ava Rywaczuk enjoyed the chainsaw carving exhibition by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Ava Rywaczuk enjoyed the chainsaw carving exhibition by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Livia Szatmari (left) and Kayla McLellend hug the owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Livia Szatmari (left) and Kayla McLellend hug the owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Madilynn Parker (left), Emrys Kirchhof (centre) and Ava Rywaczuk (right) hold the carvings donated to the school by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Madilynn Parker (left), Emrys Kirchhof (centre) and Ava Rywaczuk (right) hold the carvings donated to the school by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Ava Rywaczuk holding the owl and butterfly carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin at 100 Mile Elementary School last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Ava Rywaczuk holding the owl and butterfly carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin at 100 Mile Elementary School last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Emrys Kirchhof stands in front of a dreamcatcher display with one of the carvings done by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Emrys Kirchhof stands in front of a dreamcatcher display with one of the carvings done by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Madilynn Parker holds a pair of bears created at a chainsaw carving demonstration at 100 Mile Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Madilynn Parker holds a pair of bears created at a chainsaw carving demonstration at 100 Mile Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Students at 100 Mile House Elementary school watch Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin carve wood into animals. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Students at 100 Mile House Elementary school watch Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin carve wood into animals. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin adds detail to a pumpkin he carved for 100 Mile House Elementary school students last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin adds detail to a pumpkin he carved for 100 Mile House Elementary school students last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin blackens the eyes of an owl he carved. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Carver Spirit Dean Gilpin draws a face on a pumpkin to carve at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile House Elementary students Devlin Walker (left) and Mason Grabowiecki (right) hold an owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk enjoyed the chainsaw carving exhibition by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Livia Szatmari (left) and Kayla McLellend hug the owl carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Madilynn Parker (left), Emrys Kirchhof (centre) and Ava Rywaczuk (right) hold the carvings donated to the school by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Ava Rywaczuk holding the owl and butterfly carved by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin at 100 Mile Elementary School last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Emrys Kirchhof stands in front of a dreamcatcher display with one of the carvings done by Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Madilynn Parker holds a pair of bears created at a chainsaw carving demonstration at 100 Mile Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Students at 100 Mile House Elementary school watch Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin carve wood into animals. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin adds detail to a pumpkin he carved for 100 Mile House Elementary school students last Tuesday. (Fiona Grisswell photo – 100 Mile Free Press)

Fiona Grisswell

100 Mile Free Press

Spirit Carver Dean Gilpin gave a chainsaw carving demonstration at 100 Mile Elementary School last week

Previous story
School uses rocks to spread Orange Shirt Day message

Just Posted

A Mountain View Along the Thompson River by Sheryl Fremlin.
Watercolour artist looks back on decade of art

A poster for the job fair showing some of the employers planning to be in attendance. (WorkBC Centre)
South Cariboo job fair set for Oct. 19 in 100 Mile House

Clinton councillor candidate Pauline Piller. (Photo credit: Submitted)
New residential development along with retail key to growing community

Carver Spirit Dean Gilpin draws a face on a pumpkin to carve at 100 Mile House Elementary School. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Elementary students enjoyed a chainsaw carving demonstration