100 Mile House community bands together for local man with cancer

The Go Fund Me page has exceeded $6,000 to support Ed Young

The 100 Mile House community is pulling together to support one of its own going through cancer treatments.

Ed Young, co-owner of Cariboo RV Service and Repair, has been sick since April.

His wife and business partner, Denise Young, said two doctors sent him home with medicine and told him it was likely a stomach virus.

A third doctor finally referred them to a specialist and Ed was diagnosed with rectal cancer on June 1.

“Your whole world is turned upside down,” said Denise in a phone interview, containing a fresh wave of grief.

An aggressive five-week treatment plan has already begun. Ed has undergone surgery and is currently going through radiation and chemotherapy, although Denise said doctors paused chemotherapy to run tests on his kidney.

The goal, she said, is to shrink the cancer so they can remove it in another surgery. Assuming everything went as planned, he could be home in four months after some healing and recovery time.

“I do have hope because I have to stay positive that I’m going to get my life back.”

Ed is known by those around him for being strong and capable. Denise said his grandkids often said their papa can do anything.

“Getting the ileostomy bag has taken some of his dignity away,” she said, “but he’s dealing with it. We’re dealing together.”

Denise admitted it’s “horribly hard” to watch a once strong man struck down by cancer.

“I might have my sessions where I have a good cry at night,” she said, but the family has been close to the couple throughout treatments and “a hug just makes everything all good.”

The couple is staying in Ed’s son’s apartment in Abbotsford while Ed is treated by the staff at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

Judith Hackett and Lucille Lussier-Armstrong, long-time friends and customers of the Youngs, sprung into action upon hearing of Ed’s diagnosis.

Lussier-Armstrong is organizing a bake sale at the South Cariboo Farmer’s Market on Friday, Aug. 3, and a hot-dog sale at Save-On-Foods on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Hackett started a Go Fund Me Page, which had already raised over $6,000 as of July 31.

When asked why they were moved to help, Hackett said, “Because Denise and Ed would do it for us, I know. They’re that kind of people.”

Both women spoke about how kind and generous the Youngs have been to them. During last summer’s wildfires, they said Ed wore himself out making sure everybody’s RVs and motorhomes were evacuation ready.

When Hackett went to pay for his services, she said Ed told her, “I’m not charging anything during the fires.”

“He’s just such a generous heart,” said Lussier-Armstrong.

When the Youngs found out about fundraising plans, Denise said they cried their eyes out.

“I was like wow … it just melts my heart,” said Denise. “We have a great community in 100 Mile. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”

To support Denise and Ed, whose business has been put on hold, go to ca.gofundme.com/help-for-ed-young visit the bake sales at the Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3 and at Save-On-Foods’ hot-dog sale from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Submitted photo.

Lucille Armstrong (left) who organized the farmer’s market bake sale and Save-On barbecue fundraisers and Judith Hackett who started the Go fund me for Ed Young. Beth Audet photo.

