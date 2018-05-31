Volunteer Andrea Martin (left), Allen and Patsy Riley, Owners of BJ’s Donuts, with Tracy Haddow and Val Clemont with an appreciation certificate for providing the free donuts. Max Winkelman photo.

100 Mile Hospice recruits new members

‘They deserve the quality of life’

A membership drive for the 100 Mile Hospice on May 24 and 25 went well but they’re always looking for more members, says Val Clemont, one of the organizers.

“We thought the Friday would be a lot busier with the Farmer’s Market but it wasn’t as busy as it was on Thursday.”

Becoming a friend of hospice is always open, says Clemont, adding that they’ll be doing it again next year.

“Some of them have been affected by the loss of a loved one so they wanted to become a member,” she says.

“They [people] made a point of coming in so that was very exciting.”

Clemont extends a huge thank you to all the people who came out and helped, as well as BJ’s Donuts.

The event added 30 new members.

If people missed this opportunity they can stop by the hospice office at 555 Cedar Ave (inside the South Cariboo Health Center building) or come see us at the Senior’s Resource Fair on June 21 between 10 and 3 p.m.

Previous story
Last CattleBelles in B.C. celebrates 35 years

Just Posted

Last CattleBelles in B.C. celebrates 35 years

‘We never dreamed it would be going so many years later’

Allie Lake wildfire 100 per cent contained

Area restriction order still in place

All campfires and open burning banned in Cache Creek

Ban will remain in effect until further notice

Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Province launches new bus service to replace some discontinued Greyhound routes

As Greyhound passenger service departs northern B.C., province launches BC Bus North

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

BC Hydro sees uptick in power line accidents during yard work

Almost 400 accidents since 2013 reported to BC Hydro, due to misconceptions and lack of safety

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

TSB set to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

Transportation Safety Board to release findings on sunken tugboat off B.C. coast

U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says new tariffs on steel and aluminum in effect as of midnight tonight.

Most Read