100 Mile Hospice recruits new members

Volunteer Andrea Martin (left), Allen and Patsy Riley, Owners of BJ’s Donuts, with Tracy Haddow and Val Clemont with an appreciation certificate for providing the free donuts. Max Winkelman photo.

A membership drive for the 100 Mile Hospice on May 24 and 25 went well but they’re always looking for more members, says Val Clemont, one of the organizers.

“We thought the Friday would be a lot busier with the Farmer’s Market but it wasn’t as busy as it was on Thursday.”

Becoming a friend of hospice is always open, says Clemont, adding that they’ll be doing it again next year.

“Some of them have been affected by the loss of a loved one so they wanted to become a member,” she says.

“They [people] made a point of coming in so that was very exciting.”

Clemont extends a huge thank you to all the people who came out and helped, as well as BJ’s Donuts.

The event added 30 new members.

If people missed this opportunity they can stop by the hospice office at 555 Cedar Ave (inside the South Cariboo Health Center building) or come see us at the Senior’s Resource Fair on June 21 between 10 and 3 p.m.