100 Mile Hospice offers spring grief support group

The 100 Mile House Hospice and Palliative Care Society is launching its spring support group to help people deal with their grief.

Sarah Smith, the society’s bereavement coordinator, said grief can be a lonely experience but people shouldn’t have to face it on their own. The support group offers people a place to express their feelings and cope with their loss. The group will run every Tuesday for six weeks from March 14 to April 25.

Smith said they have space for up to 12 people.

“Grief changes you and coming to a grief support group can be helpful for a variety of reasons. It can help normalize the grief process, reduce stress, provide education and coping strategies and talk about those intense grief emotions,” she said. “You meet people who understand the emotions of grief and you can create a supportive network.”

As confidentiality and privacy is a high priority for hospice, the location of the support group’s meeting place will only be given out to those participating. Those looking to sign up can reach her at 250-396-7680.

There is no cost for the participants as the support group is funded by community donations and local fundraisers. One-on-one sessions are also available.

“I’m looking forward to people getting engaged and seeing people come in a different place emotionally after the end of the grief group. They feel more empowered, they have tools to deal with their emotions and have met people who understand what it feels like,” Smith said. “I find it very motivating to watch people go through their grief journey and go through all those positive things.”



