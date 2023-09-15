100 Mile Hospice gives record 50/50 prize

The 100 Mile District Hospice Palliative Care Society’s summer 50/50 draw was its most successful on record.

Executive director Tracy Haddow said ticket sales started out slow but took off towards the end of the summer. In total hospice raised $45,200 with Bridge Lake’s Cinde O’Neil receiving a cheque for $22,600 last week.

“I had seen the ads for it and I don’t go to the farmers markets very often, so when my husband suggested we go to the Bridge Lake Fair for the car show I said ‘for sure’ because I wanted one of those tickets,” O’Neil explained. “I figured hospice was a great cause to support and that we should support it however we can.”

O’Neil said she couldn’t believe she bought the winning ticket and made her husband Dan listen to the message again to confirm it. When he did she recalled with a laugh that her honest reaction was “Holy S#$t!”

Getting over $20,000 in winnings is exciting, O’Neil said. While she doesn’t yet know what she and Dan will use the money for, she intends to donate part of it back to hospice to show her gratitude.

Each year Haddow likes to try and increase the amount of money the 50/50 draw raises for both hospice and the winner. Their previous record was $15,500.

“The best part for me is being able to give the money away to somebody and hear their story and reaction, it’s kind of fun,” Haddow said. “They walk away with some extra money in their pocket and feeling good about supporting hospice.”

She credits their success this year to a mix of dropping the price of tickets from $50 to $20 and hospice volunteers being present at several community events and markets.

“I am impressed and super grateful to all our volunteers who helped and our friends who came out as well. Every bit of that made the difference,” Haddow remarked. “Also a huge thank you to the community who bought tickets to support hospice.”



