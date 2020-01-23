Mitchell Wilden, Kurt Wandler and Curtis Green celebrate winning the PSO Grad vs. Teachers game in 2018. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile grads, teachers to take their skills from the class to the rink

‘It’s a part of a tradition’

Peter Skene Ogden Students are taking their skills to the ice in efforts of raising money for the dry grad.

Students will be playing hockey against their teachers at the South Cariboo Rec Centre on Feb. 13 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

“Everyone who is graduating this year will be playing against the teachers of Peter Skene Ogden,” said Katie Hill, one of the student organizers.

According to Hill, the evening will include a concession operated by 100 Mile Minor Hockey, parents and student volunteers.

All proceeds from the concession will be donated to the graduating class.

“Instead of a puck toss, people can make paper airplanes and try to throw them into the centre of the rink,” said Hill. “There will be a prize for whoever gets the paper plane the closest.”

There will be a 50/50 raffle and a cash raffle. The prizes are $1,500, $500 and $250. Tickets are being sold for $5 and can be bought from graduates.

This is an annual event for the high school,” said Tanya Guenther, chair of the grad committee. “It’s a fun event and one of our biggest fundraisers.”

Guenther said the committee is planning to set up a booth at Save-On-Foods to sell raffle tickets but did not confirm a time and date.

“Tickets will be sold at the hockey game as well before the draw,” said Guenther. “I think it is going to be a really fun evening, it’s a part of a tradition and gives students a chance to play hockey against their teachers.”

