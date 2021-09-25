PSO grad Hailey McNabb is pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse at Thompson Rivers University. (Lauren Keller photo)

100 Mile grad pursues her passion for nursing

Hailey McNabb is one of only 80 students selected for TRU’s nursing program

Peter Skene Ogden grad Hailey McNabb finally has the opportunity to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

The Thompson Rivers University student will be starting the Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program this fall. She is one of just 80 students who were accepted into the program out of more than 500 applicants.

“I wanted to challenge myself in a career where I would constantly be learning and expanding my knowledge,” McNabb said, adding she has long had a passion for nursing.

McNabb said she is excited to finally be going out on her own and working towards her future career, noting it has not been easy. The TRU Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program required students to have a 94 per cent average at a minimum, while McNabb said it took more than a couple of years of planning to get to where she is today, especially when making sure she had all the required courses to even be considered for the program.

“It took a lot of dedication to be able to keep my overall average high and determination to push through the more difficult courses that I had to take,” she said.

McNabb is looking forward to the hands-on aspect and the newly built nursing facility equipped with modern and interactive equipment but noted one of the things she is most excited about is “just the closeness I am going to gain with the other students in the program.”

While she does have some concerns, particularly for “nurses being overloaded and overwhelmed,” McNabb is also inspired by health care workers.

“The shortage of people in that area of healthcare makes it quite demanding on those who are in that field,” she said, but added: “So many nurses are pushing themselves beyond their own limits to benefit the community, and I find it quite inspiring to see many healthcare professionals being so selfless to help those who are in need.”

McNabb, who plans to become a surgical Registered Nurse, said she feels optimistic, and she is trying to go into the new school year with a positive attitude.

“That just means I will have to work harder for what I want to achieve,” she said adding “as I go through the program, many more opportunities are going to arise!”

Lauren Keller is a Peter Skene Ogden graduate who is now studying at Thompson Rivers University.

