100 Mile Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day

On Feb. 25, just over 50 members of the 100 Mile Girl Guides celebrated World Thinking Day by completing the requirements for the Challenge Badge 2020 created by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

As a global movement with 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 150 countries – all with diverse backgrounds and experiences, World Thinking Day 2020 celebrates this diversity in our Movement.

The activities were designed around the three concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion, and under the title of Living Threads were developed to inspire leaders and girls to reflect on how they can put equity and inclusion into practice, and celebrate the diversity in their communities and beyond.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.