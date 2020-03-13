Girl Guides hold threads to tie them together. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile Girl Guides celebrate World Thinking Day

On Feb. 25, just over 50 members of the 100 Mile Girl Guides celebrated World Thinking Day by completing the requirements for the Challenge Badge 2020 created by the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS).

As a global movement with 10 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 150 countries – all with diverse backgrounds and experiences, World Thinking Day 2020 celebrates this diversity in our Movement.

The activities were designed around the three concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion, and under the title of Living Threads were developed to inspire leaders and girls to reflect on how they can put equity and inclusion into practice, and celebrate the diversity in their communities and beyond.

The Girl Guides also created bracelets using pink, blue and gold to represent the themes of diversity, equity and inclusion will be reminders of the activities they participated in which introduced and reinforced the concepts. (Submitted photo)

